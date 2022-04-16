Matt's Musings: Augusta National is truly an exquisite place

The turf is green and perfectly manicured. The hills are steeper than what television portrays. The green contours and slopes are imperious.

And those roars that echo through the Georgia dogwoods and pines are real.

After watching The Masters golf tournament for more than three decades, my brother and I had the opportunity to walk the hollowed grounds at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time last week.

It was a breathtaking experience.

Being just feet and yards from the world's best golfers — and the return of Tiger Woods after more than a year's absence — was certainly memorable. Fans flock to Tiger like nobody else I've seen in sports.

But more than following the players, this was about visiting those specific locations on the golf course where we've seen those iconic shots unfold on television through the years.

Given this is the only major played on the same venue each year, it is the most recognizable course in the world.

How did Bubba Watson pull off that hook wedge shot on the 10th hole through a chute of trees in a playoff in 2012 to win?

How narrow of a window was the go-for-broke iron Phil Mickelson hit from more than 200 yards out off the pine straw on the par-5 13th in 2010 that nestled inside 10 feet?

Or how about that miraculous chip shot Woods holed out in the final round of the 2005 tournament at the 16th hole? Yeah, the one that was a perfect advertisement for Nike with the swoosh logo visible on the last revolution.

It is almost like a different world when you walk through the gates. Cell phones and cameras (during the four days of competition) are not permitted. Heck, I had a bottle of sunscreen confiscated at the entrance because it had a brand name on it.

Even so, it is truly a chance to unplug and not worry about life's daily distractions while walking a property with more than 360 acres. You don't come here to put your head down and scan social media. You come for the sights, sounds and tradition.

Concession prices are very reasonable. Sandwiches are $3 or less. Soft drinks, ice water and tea are around $2.

The merchandise building is heaven for golf fans with hats, shirts, putters, watches, jackets, sweaters, golf balls, blankets and plenty more with Masters branding. Those prices, however, aren't so wallet-friendly.

It is a challenging walk with the severity of hills, but the holes are close in proximity. There are several places you can watch golfers on multiple holes.

The loudest roar during our visit came on Friday when Stewart Cink recorded an ace at the par-3 16th with his son on the bag. There are birdie roars, eagle roars and then hole-in-one roars. We were on the 18th green at the time and the sound reverberated long after Cink's ball found the bottom of the cup.

We had a chance to peek down storied Magnolia Lane. We watched honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson hit the opening tee shots Thursday morning. It's amazing how far Player can still drive it at 86.

Even after close to 20 miles of walking, the trip went by too quickly.

It was a bucket-list experience that lived up to the billing and then some.

Speaking of Augusta

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals took place the Sunday before the Masters at Augusta National.

Bettendorf's Liliana Graham, a sixth-grader and the only girl from Iowa to qualify for the finals, took third place in the girls 10-11 division with 17 points.

Of the 10 girls to reach the finals in her age division, she was second in the chipping contest (two chips left inside 16 feet), fifth in driving (a long drive of 175 yards) and ninth in putting (two putts totaling 9 feet, 3 inches).

There were estimated 60,000 girls in her division who started in local qualifying.

Graham and her family stuck around to watch a practice round that Monday.

Local trio on the mend

Trenton Wallace, T.J. Sikkema and Ian Bedell, three pitchers who thrived on the mound in the Quad-Cities metro during their high school years and went on to have considerable college success, are all on the injured list to start this season.

Wallace, an Assumption alum and pitching for the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays, is on the seven-day injured list.

Sikkema, a southpaw from Central DeWitt who was taken by the New York Yankees as the 38th overall pick in 2019, is working to get his professional career on track after the pandemic impacted 2020 and a shoulder injury derailed him in 2021. He is on the injured list to start the spring.

Bedell, who pitched at Davenport Central and Missouri, is working his way back from elbow surgery last spring. Part of the St. Louis Cardinals farm system, Bedell is expected to return at some point in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.