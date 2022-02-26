Matt's Musings: February has given us some feel-good moments

There are times when I show up to cover an athletic event and a student or spectator might ask me which team I'm rooting for that particular night.

My standard response: "I am cheering for the best story."

We've had plenty of feel-good stories unfold in the last month across the Quad Cities high school sports scene.

How about Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid returning less than 90 days after a broken fibula suffered in football, winning the school's first state individual wrestling title in 35 years and hugging his father in the corner afterward?

How about the Pleasant Valley girls basketball program breaking through for a state trip after a series of close calls in regional finals the past decade?

How about Rock Island's Aoci Bernard winning a state wrestling title in the final second and then having two locals — Moline's Kole Brower and Riverdale's Brock Smith — right there to join in the celebration? Brower and Smith also claimed championships.

How about the Davenport Central girls bowling program winning the school's first state championship in any team sport in 15 years?

How about the eight school records set in an Iowa boys district swim meet at Central?

How about the Ridgewood boys basketball team pulling out a regional win in seven overtimes this past week?

This time of year is a grind for our staff, but those type of stories provide us with a rush of adrenaline and make doing what we do so enjoyable.

Can't wait to see what March has in store.

Captain Zach

Former champions and two of the biggest ambassadors for the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic — Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson — are going to captain the United States Ryder Cup golf team in consecutive events.

It was reported this past week that Johnson will lead the American squad to Rome, Italy, for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Stricker directed the U.S. team to a dominating win over the Europeans at Whistling Straits this past fall.

Johnson, an Iowa native and two-time major champion, has the qualities to be a successful captain.

Experience? Check. The 46-year-old has participated in five Ryder Cups and been an assistant captain each of the past two bi-annual events.

Intelligence? Check. He is level-headed, smart and respected by his peers on the Tour much like Stricker. And that selection turned out well for the Americans.

Leadership? Check. He has shown he can be a rah-rah guy in these team events, something the U.S. squad will need from its leader to prevail on foreign soil for the first time in 30 years.

He also does not have the ego like some of the other players who are in line to captain future U.S. teams. He'll surround himself with top-notch assistants and be willing to listen and gather input from them and the players.

For someone who slogged his way through the mini-tours to win a dozen Tour events and is among a handful of guys to ever win at Augusta National and St. Andrews, this is the cherry on top of an illustrious career.

Bowling disqualification

A high school girls bowling team was disqualified from the state tournament for a cell phone rules violation this past week.

Yep, I did a double take as well when I initially read that.

Fort Dodge, one of the top Iowa Class 2A girls programs, was guilty of a violation and eliminated from the tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

Reportedly, a Fort Dodge bowler — believed to be an alternate — had a cell phone in the playing area, which is prohibited. An individual who was there supporting another team turned them in and the Dodgers were disqualified after thinking they had won their quarterfinal match.

Why is this even a rule? Supposedly, it is to prevent players from receiving outside coaching either through text or images during the tournament.

Conversely in Illinois, we have high school golfers on their cell phones consistently during a round to log scores with the iWanamaker scoring platform.

I understand rules are in place and there are consequences for breaking them, but it seems trivial for someone to report this when the phone was never used and the individual, if an alternate, had no impact in the result of the competition.

A simple, "Hey, please remove your phone from the area" could have dissolved the situation. Instead, an entire team paid the price.

Publicly, the Fort Dodge coaching staff has handled the situation with grace.

"Just want to make sure everyone knows that these girls competed their tails off (Tuesday) and handled themselves in a way that we will never fully be able to appreciate I don't think," Fort Dodge's girls bowling account tweeted. "Tough way to bow out, but great work ladies."

22s are wild

For those of you into odd statistical coincidences, here is one you'll find intriguing that the University of Iowa men's basketball social media account posted this week:

Patrick McCaffery wears No. 22 for the Hawkeyes. When Iowa played Michigan State on Tuesday night, which happened to be 2-22-22, McCaffery logged 22 minutes and 22 seconds of playing time.

The only thing that could have made it more quirky is if McCaffery had scored 22 points. He had five in Iowa's victory.

Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.