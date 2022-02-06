Matt's Musings: Gervase will break a Super Bowl drought for Q-C

When Jake Gervase steps on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next Sunday for Super Bowl LVI — that's 56 for us who struggle with Roman numerals — he will join an exclusive club.

Gervase, a Davenport Assumption High School alum and a starter on special teams for the Los Angeles Rams, is the 11th Quad-Citian to participate in the big game and the first since Brad Hopkins in 2000.

Hopkins, a Moline High graduate and three-year starter at the University of Illinois, was the starting left tackle for the Tennessee Titans when they played the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

That was the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams, and the Super Bowl was decided when the Rams' Mike Jones tackled Kevin Dyson short of the goal line on the final play.

Before Hopkins, it was Adam Lingner. The Alleman High product was the long snapper on four straight Super Bowl teams for Buffalo in 1991-94.

The last Quad-Citian to win a Super Bowl ring?

It was Davenport Central alums Roger Craig and Jamie Williams, who were on the San Francisco 49ers' 1989-90 squad that ran roughshod over the Denver Broncos.

Craig was part of three Super Bowl victories and Rock Island's Ken Bowman won two titles with Green Bay in Super Bowl I and II. Kewanee's Dennis Nelson is the only other player from the area on the field for a win in the Super Bowl era, doing so with the Baltimore Colts in 1971.

Davenport's Karl Noonan was on injured reserve for the Miami Dolphins when they completed the NFL's only perfect season in 1972-73.

Unless your name is Brady, who played in nine such games, the opportunities are rare.

During a team meeting this past week, Gervase realized just how unusual this experience will be when the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rams head coach Sean McVay asked his squad and staff how many of them had been involved in a Super Bowl.

"Only three or four guys in a room of 80 or 90 raised their hand," Gervase said. "It kind of puts in perspective how hard it really is to make it to a Super Bowl and go compete for a world championship."

It was fun connecting with Gervase and his wife, Hailey (nee Schneden) recently.

We'll have a piece on their journey, one of perseverance, love and sacrifice, later in the week.

Scheduling problem

Television's influence has created an unfair scheduling process in the Big Ten Conference for men's basketball.

It is no secret that more people attend games on Saturday and Sunday as opposed to the rest of the week. The 8 p.m. mid-week tip seems to turn many away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Yes, television generates a lot of revenue for the conference and its members, but it shouldn't come with this type of discrepancy.

For instance, Illinois is the only team in the Big Ten not to have a Saturday home conference game this season. It has just two on Sundays.

Iowa had one Saturday home league contest last month and has two Sunday afternoon Big Ten games at Carver.

Michigan State, conversely, has six Saturday home dates for league play; Ohio State has three Saturdays and four Sundays; Purdue two Saturdays and four Sundays.

Those three schools have had considerable success and draw in viewers, but how do Rutgers and Minnesota each have three home Saturday league games while Iowa, Illinois and Northwestern combine for only two?

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was asked during a Zoom call with reporters last month if the league's scheduling process should be tweaked or evaluated.

"There’s a lot of stuff I could say about that, but I think your question was should it be looked at and the answer is very definitely that it should be,” McCafffery said. “It’s not right.”

2023 class is stocked

Moline's Matthew Bailey was the only football player from the Q-C in the 2022 class to sign a national letter of intent with a Power 5 program.

Bailey is off to play for Bret Bielema and Illinois next season after a record-setting season for the Maroons.

There are several others going the walk-on route in Davenport North's Dominic Wiseman (Iowa) and North Scott's Dylan Parrott (Nebraska). There are others playing at the FCS level — West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan (UNI) and Rock Island's Kai Rios (Indiana State).

From strictly a recruiting standpoint, next year's senior class is shaping up to be the best in the Q-C over the past 10-15 years.

PV rush end Andrew DePaepe, a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, just gave a verbal commitment to Michigan State this past week.

Alleman two-way lineman Charles Jagusah is considered the top prospect in Illinois by 247Sports and has a slew of big-time offers.

North Scott defensive tackle David Borchers has multiple Power 5 offers and I wouldn't be surprised to see his teammate, AJ Petersen, land at Iowa State like his father and two older brothers if he chooses football.

PV linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga and Durant two-way standout Nolan DeLong are generating some interest as well on the recruiting trail.

Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com

