Matt's Musings: Pickleball is more than a hobby for van der Eems

When Jeffrey van der Eems moved from the Netherlands to the Quad-Cities in September 2018, he had never heard of pickleball.

His mother-in-law Irene, who resides in Eldridge, encouraged him to give it a try. He was captivated by a sport that is a mix among tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

So much so that it has become his livelihood.

The 37-year-old van der Eems has a business called PiQCkleball & More in the Quad Cities, specializing in private and small group instruction for pickleball and tennis.

Initially, van der Eems viewed pickleball as an activity for retirees. According to a report earlier this year from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, there are 4.8 million people playing pickleball — double the number from just five years ago.

There are outdoor pickleball courts sprinkled all over the Quad Cities — Davenport's Northwest Park, Bettendorf Middle School, Sheridan Meadows Park in Eldridge, Forest Grove Park near TBK Bank Complex, Riverside Park in Moline, LeClaire, Silvis and more.

“I’m very amazed, very surprised,” van der Eems when asked about the rapid rise of it. “It has grown so fast because it is very addicting, and it is easier to pick up than tennis because the court is much smaller.”

What do you need? A court, a net, a paddle and a ball. The paddle is smaller than a tennis racket but larger than a ping-pong paddle.

Paddles are as cheap as $40 to $50 and can cost more than $125. The pickeball is like a whiffle ball with holes. The court is around 20 feet wide and 44 feet long.

The game is suited for any age group. van der Eems has given instruction to a child just starting elementary school as well as to a 75-year-old.

“Pickleball is a sport for everyone,” he said.

Raised about 75 miles northeast of Amsterdam in a town called Heerenveen, van der Eems met his future wife in 2012 at a town festival as she was visiting a friend. After two years of a long-distance relationship, his wife moved to the Netherlands and lived with him for about four years before the couple relocated to the United States.

That’s when pickleball came into van der Eems’ life.

“It gave me a whole new social life,” he said.

van der Eems was a physical therapist in the Netherlands and had a passion for racket sports — tennis, squash and badminton.

“I wanted to be a (physical therapist) over here, but it just didn’t work out,” he said. “I was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden thought maybe I should start my own business coaching and doing what I really love with my passion for racket sports.

“When I started playing, as a foreigner, your social network is not very large in the beginning.”

Through instruction, referrals and word of mouth, van deer Eems has built his business. He gives lessons, does clinics in and around the Quad-Cities and hosted a pickleball tournament last August. He has another tournament scheduled for May 21 in Eldridge.

van der Eems said he spends approximately 20 to 30 hours per week with lessons, clinics and small groups.

The game has especially soared in popularity among the younger generation.

“When young people see something new, they want to try it as well,” van der Eems said. “The dynamics, with the paddle, hitting the ball and strategy, all those aspects make it a dynamic sport. That’s what kids enjoy, when a sport is really dynamic and they can hit a ball.

“It is a very strategic game. Every sport has a strategy, but pickleball is like a game of chess and you’re constantly going back and forth.”

van der Eems and his wife are avid pickleball players, and van der Eems will participate in a pro doubles event next month in St. Louis.

“I’m not a full-time touring pro,” he said. “I don’t have the time to go to all those tournaments around the country, but I’ve played against top pros in all those tournaments. I know what it is to play on that level.”

More than anything, a game he's only been familiar with for less than four years has brought him great joy. It has allowed him to build his brand and create lasting friendships.

His long-term vision?

“You never know how it goes, but maybe have my own teaching facility or work at a teaching facility where I can grow the sport and work with more coaches,” van der Eems said.

What's important to van der Eems in the immediate future is making the sport available to any and all that want to participate.

“It is exercise and you’re being active,” he said. “So many sports are nice and offer the same things, but pickleball brings a lot of those things together in one. At the end of the day, it is about having fun.

“You want people to leave with a feeling I had fun and got something out of the lesson.”

For more information on PiQCkleball & More, you can contact van der Eems by email at jeffreyeems@hotmail.com or reach by cell at 563-209-3743.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.