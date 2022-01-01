Matt's Musings: Pingeton has Mizzou 'on a mission'

Most people around the Quad-Cities already knew Robin (Becker) Pingeton was a very good basketball coach.
The rest of the country witnessed it Thursday night.
The 53-year-old Pingeton coached Missouri to its most significant regular-season win in program history, knocking off top-ranked and previously unbeaten South Carolina in overtime, 70-69.
If beating No. 1 for the first time wasn't enough to impress you, Missouri did so with just eight players available and were without scoring leader Aijha Blackwell because of COVID-19 protocols.
South Carolina, whose starting lineup includes former Rock Island High School standout Brea Beal, has five wins over teams ranked in the top 15 this season.
"This is a huge win for us and I couldn’t be more proud,” Pingeton said. “The grit they showed and the belief."
Pingeton averaged nearly 24 wins a season during her eight years at St. Ambrose University from 1992-2000 and led the Bees to five NAIA national tournaments, including a couple Elite Eight appearances.
After winning three Missouri Valley Conference titles and taking Illinois State to two NCAA tournaments, it has been a mixed bag for Pingeton in her 11-plus seasons at Missouri.
The Quad-City Sports Hall of Famer has had four seasons of 20 victories or more, but her program has faltered the past two years with nine-win campaigns and bottom-tier finishes in the SEC.
She has the Tigers back on the prowl this season. Missouri is 12-2 and likely will be in the Top 25 later this week.
"We're on a mission and our mission this year was — it was never about beating South Carolina — it's about being in that NCAA tournament in March," Pingeton said.
Holiday tourneys: Yea or nay?
Every year at this time, a discussion surfaces about high school holiday basketball tournaments. It is an intriguing topic in our region since Iowa ceases competition for more than a week and Illinois offers them in earnest.
Selfishly, I don't mind the break. It is a chance for extended family time and an opportunity to recharge the batteries before the schedule ratchets up in January, February and March.
But for a basketball coach and his or her program, there is definite value. Some coaches have told me in previous years it almost seems like two completely different seasons with the long interruption.
How about a compromise?
With most schools playing at least 16 to 18 conference games, I wouldn't be opposed to Iowa having some four- and eight-team events over two days where you bring schools from different leagues together.
The number of Mississippi Athletic Conference vs. Mississippi Valley Conference games has dwindled in recent years. This is a way to bring that back.
Limiting it to two days, it still allows for adequate family time and teams can remain in the rhythm of the season.
Generous farewell
Michael Gartner, longtime chairman and principal owner of the Iowa Cubs, and his associates sold the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs to a global entertainment company called Endeavor last month.
So on his final day as owner of the Des Moines-based team last Tuesday, Gartner surprised his staff with a gift. He shared profits from the sale with all 23 of his full-time employees.
Yahoo.com reported Gartner gave an emotional farewell speech, unveiled a stack of envelopes and told the employees: "Here are your new business cards."
It turns out there were checks totaling almost $600,000 in those envelopes.
"It was the single most genuine gesture I've ever seen,” lead broadcaster Alex Cohen told Yahoo.com. “You work in sports and it's usually long hours and low pay. You’re not in it to make money. But this is an ownership group that really cares about its employees. And this gesture really typified that.”
Drop the mayo
Champagne, Gatorade and water are common liquids coaches have been doused with after winning memorable games. In recent years, we've seen Frosted Flakes, Cheez-Its and french fries dumped on coaches.
We have a new one. Mayonnaise.
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer received a mayo bath after his team beat North Carolina 38-21 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday. It was reported that Beamer and UNC coach Mack Brown agreed ahead of time to it if their team won the game.
In turn, Duke's agreed to donate $10,000 to a charity of Beamer's choice.
After getting plunked in the back of the head with the cooler, Beamer had 4½ gallons of mayo dumped on him. He made a sage move in keeping his hat on.
This is one time I would prefer to be on the losing end.
Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. He can be reached at mcoss@qctimes.com.