May 12, 1991: `Rumble on Riverbank' won't soon be forgotten

There was colorful Frank "Gator" Lux of LeClaire, Iowa, responding to the chants and cheers of thousands and simply outsmarting young Lon Liebergen. Lux later came back and mingled with the masses while holding an ice bag to his battered left ear.

There were the men and women cavorting at ringside in once-in-a-lifetime clothes and wearing seemingly every piece of jewelry they owned. One man had a gold ring on each finger, including the thumbs.

There was Vincent Phillips and David Taylor standing toe-to-toe for 12 rounds, inflicting incredible punishment upon one another.

There were the lines outside the bathrooms and the sardine-type situation inside them. (If they ever have an event like this again, the promoters would be wise to invest in a fleet of porta-pot-ties.)

There was the sight of little Hector Patri, who does not speak or understand English, waving and gesturing to the crowd when he thought he had been introduced. He did it again minutes later when the actual introduction came.

There was the smoke wafting over to the ring from where the Iowa Pork Producers were grilling chops and brats in center field. TVKO officials, fearing the smoke would diminish their broadcast, demanded that the cooks put out their fires. The pork guys just laughed and kept cooking.