May 12, 1991: `Rumble on Riverbank' won't soon be forgotten

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on May 12, 1991.)
Every December, members of the Quad-City Times sports department sit down together to do one of those semi-frivolous but traditional things that we do.
We vote to determine the top sports story of the year in the Quad-Cities.
This year, we don't need to wait until December. Cast those ballots now.
The biggest Quad-City sports story of 1991 took place on Friday, May 10, on a steamy, turbulent and thoroughly unforgettable evening at John O'Donnell Stadium.
What could top this? Is it too early to vote for sports story of the decade?
The "Rumble on the Riverbank" may not be a cherished memory for all those who were there — certainly not for Michael Nunn — but it will be a lasting memory.
The scenes from the Quad-Cities' first world championship boxing event in 93 years will remain indelibly etched in a lot of minds for a lot of years ...
It began with Pat Pena of Davenport, winning the first bout of the night in stunning fashion. After taking three rounds of abuse from Billy Pryor, Pena knocked out his foe with a phantom right hand that seemed to barely make contact.
There was colorful Frank "Gator" Lux of LeClaire, Iowa, responding to the chants and cheers of thousands and simply outsmarting young Lon Liebergen. Lux later came back and mingled with the masses while holding an ice bag to his battered left ear.
There were the men and women cavorting at ringside in once-in-a-lifetime clothes and wearing seemingly every piece of jewelry they owned. One man had a gold ring on each finger, including the thumbs.
There was Vincent Phillips and David Taylor standing toe-to-toe for 12 rounds, inflicting incredible punishment upon one another.
There were the lines outside the bathrooms and the sardine-type situation inside them. (If they ever have an event like this again, the promoters would be wise to invest in a fleet of porta-pot-ties.)
There was the sight of little Hector Patri, who does not speak or understand English, waving and gesturing to the crowd when he thought he had been introduced. He did it again minutes later when the actual introduction came.
There was the smoke wafting over to the ring from where the Iowa Pork Producers were grilling chops and brats in center field. TVKO officials, fearing the smoke would diminish their broadcast, demanded that the cooks put out their fires. The pork guys just laughed and kept cooking.
There was Nunn triumphantly stepping into the ring with a wide smile, ending almost four hours of anticipation and buildup.
There was James "Lights Out" Toney flooring Nunn, puncturing everyone's balloon with a sharp left hook.
There was Toney savagely attacking and flooring Nunn one more time just seconds after the first knockdown. He then stood angrily over the Davenport hero as though he wanted to keep fighting, but he didn't get the chance. A towel of surrender came flying out of Nunn's corner.
Then came the craziest sights of all. Fifteen minutes of pure mayhem.
There was Nunn's son frantically climbing over the backs of reporters to try to get into the ring. The tears were streaming down his face and he was shouting, "No, no," as his fallen father lay almost motionless on the canvas.
There were dozens of people flooding into the ring, half of them celebrating, half of them agonizing.
There was Toney, dazed and drained, being held up by his handlers.
There was a woman in Nunn's corner fainting and then being handed out through the ropes, completely unconscious.
There was promoter Bob Arum charging over to the ropes and shouting to the media, "This is why I make the big money because I make good fights."
There was Arum, the ultimate front-runner, hugging Toney like his long-lost son, treating the new champion the same way he'd treated the old champ in the weeks leading up to the fight.
Hysteria was everywhere. There were clusters of stunned Nunn-backers struggling to comprehend what they had seen, angry young men edging close to the ring and shouting threats at Toney and scuffles breaking out all over the park.
Finally the chaos subsided. Almost everyone left, and John O'Donnell became a virtual ghost stadium.
Fans who had spent the entire evening in the distant bleachers swaggered in and plopped down in ringside media seats. Fans who had watched the main event for free from the Centennial Bridge sifted into the stadium to watch two last undercard bouts.
A few stragglers stood around, mingling and marveling at the drama of the evening, and wondering if they'd ever see its likes again.
I can’t imagine they will. It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime events.
Even if world title fights become a regular occurrence around here, there probably won't be another one that will generate the excitement and irony of this one.
It was a night to remember.
