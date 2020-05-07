May 3, 1998: Like it or not, Pena will get his due

That's why Connors insisted that Alvino go to Biloxi.

"I didn't get into this to get honored," Pena says. "I did it to help the kids out. I didn't expect to get anything like this. A lot of kids need help. I tried to help them. I didn't do it for any trophy.

"I never even think about it. They told me about this a long time ago. I kind of forgot about it."

One thing Alvino Pena has never forgotten about is the kids. He has dedicated his life to amateur boxing in the Quad-Cities since 1968, helping kids who often had no other legal recreational options.

"He has a good record; he's been a good coach," Connors says. "He takes care of those kids. He teaches them discipline and respect. Everyone respects the job that he does. That's why he's getting this."

You almost get the feeling Pena has spent the last 30 years trying to make up for the life he led in the first 37.

"I boxed myself from 1947 to 1959 and I was drunk from 1959 to 1968," he says. "I was drunk at least five days a week. I don't care if you put that in the paper. In fact, I want you to.