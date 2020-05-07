May 3, 1998: Like it or not, Pena will get his due

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on May 3, 1998.)
You probably have to know Alvino Pena to understand this.
The man has made grumpiness into an art form. He's suspicious of compliments, contemptuous of praise. Look up curmudgeon in the dictionary and you'll find his face frowning back at you.
Ask Alvino Pena how he feels about being inducted into the National Golden Gloves Boxing Coaches Hall of Fame tonight in Biloxi, Miss., and whatever pride he feels is shrouded in a mask of grumbles.
"I'm going because they told me to go," Pena says "I wasn't going to go. He (Iowa state boxing chairman John Connors) said 'You have to go.' I said `I don't have to go nowhere. The only things I have to do is pay taxes and die.'
"To tell you the truth, I still don't want to go."
He went anyway. He hopped in the car Saturday morning and took off for Biloxi. He's there by now.
The big banquet is tonight. The man behind Pena's Davenport Boxing Club is only listed as a "finalist" for the Hall of Fame at this point, but he's virtually assured of getting in. Members of the selection committee have confided that it's a no-brainer.
That's why Connors insisted that Alvino go to Biloxi.
"I didn't get into this to get honored," Pena says. "I did it to help the kids out. I didn't expect to get anything like this. A lot of kids need help. I tried to help them. I didn't do it for any trophy.
"I never even think about it. They told me about this a long time ago. I kind of forgot about it."
One thing Alvino Pena has never forgotten about is the kids. He has dedicated his life to amateur boxing in the Quad-Cities since 1968, helping kids who often had no other legal recreational options.
"He has a good record; he's been a good coach," Connors says. "He takes care of those kids. He teaches them discipline and respect. Everyone respects the job that he does. That's why he's getting this."
You almost get the feeling Pena has spent the last 30 years trying to make up for the life he led in the first 37.
"I boxed myself from 1947 to 1959 and I was drunk from 1959 to 1968," he says. "I was drunk at least five days a week. I don't care if you put that in the paper. In fact, I want you to.
"I'd go out and play ball every night. If we won, I got drunk. If we lost, I got drunk. It's amazing. I always went to work the next day ... I was a wild son-of-a-gun."
Over the course of his decade of drink, Pena readily admits that he evolved into "a drunken old man."
But his life began to turn when the oldest of his 10 children, Pepe, was drafted into the Army. The idea distressed Alvino so much that he offered to enlist himself if only they would allow Pepe to stay home. His appeals were refused.
It was around that time that he went on one of his regular binges, including one so extreme that he couldn't even remember driving home at night. That scared him.
It finally convinced him that he had to quit drinking. He said he wanted Pepe to come home to "a sober old man." His younger children laughed at him. He had tried to quit before, without success. They were sure he'd fail again.
When word arrived that Pepe had been killed in Viet Nam, it only solidified Alvino's resolve.
He has been sober ever since.
Since that day, he has devoted his life to boxing. And to the kids.
When he first started, he was putting in 12 hours a day at the Farmall plant in Moline, working from 3:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., then spending the rest of the day in the gym.
Bear in mind that Alvino not only worked at Farmall for 39 years and has coached boxing for the last 30 years, but also spent 30 years in the National Guard and many years coaching girls softball.
"I was a busy guy," he says.
He also carried the financial burden of his little boxing club squarely on his own shoulders.
"From 1968 to 1976 I didn't have no help from nobody," he says. "I had to pay for everything myself. I bought the equipment, the uniforms, the food when we fought out of town. I had a new 1968 Vista Cruiser station wagon and I drove that thing into the ground."
By `76, the financial strain became too much. He decided to quit.
During a workout at the Davenport police station, he mentioned to an acquaintance named Jerry Vargas that the end was near. The boxing club was on its last legs.
Vargas told him he should try to get some sort of financial aid. Pena said he had no idea how to go about that. Vargas asked if he could do it for him. Pena told him to go ahead and try.
An $8,000 grant from the United Way pumped new life into the Pena Davenport Boxing Club.
The club has had a variety of homes through the years — community centers, the Davenport Hotel, the police station, a little place at Fourth and Brown, another at Fifth and Brady, the National Guard Armory.
Alvino finally opened his own modest, little gym on Fourth Street in 1985. It's been his home away from home ever since.
He has no idea how many kids he has helped through the years. He hasn't kept track of the state championships, national championships and Golden Gloves titles any more than he kept track of how much money he sunk into the club in those early years.
He doesn't really know how many troubled kids found a pathway out of the mean streets and into a decent way of life through his guidance.
Some of them turned out great, some didn't. All of them received some sort of special attention, if only for a few days.
Alvino normally has at least 10 to 15 boxers in the gym at a time.
"They come and go," he says. "I get two or three new ones every week. Some of them drop off. I get some more in to take their place.
"I think I've helped all of them. I haven't favored anybody."
Antwun Echols and Michael Nunn were the most visible of his proteges. Both became national figures in the pro ranks, eventually taking their talents to promoters and trainers with more clout. Pena has stayed behind to work with the amateurs.
One of the boxers he is most proud of is one of his younger sons, Pat.
"He won every championship there was around here," Alvino says. "He started boxing at 55 pounds."
He recalls sending Pat into the ring once as a 7-year-old to fight an exhibition bout against a 10-year-old national champion. Pat made the old man proud that night.
"He went in there and whipped the heck out of the guy," Alvino says. "He surprised the hell out of me."
There have been other times that haven't been as much fun. Running a first-rate boxing club on a second-rate budget can be a grind. Alvino is at the gym for at least three hours every day. When his boxers go to tournaments, he travels with them, lives with them, takes care of them, watches over them, provides them with the father figure so many of them lack.
He's 67 years old now, admittedly a little tired, understandably a little less energetic.
And now people are making him drive all the way to Mississippi to receive an award he doesn't really want.
It's almost enough to make a guy quit.
Almost.
Then again, what would he do if he retired?
"Go nuts just looking out the window," he says.
So, he'll keep doing it. He'll keep helping the kids.
"Might as well," he grumbles. "I probably won't quit until I die."
