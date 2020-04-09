May 7, 1998: Holy cow! Beanies are big business

Other teams have adopted the idea now. On May 22, the St. Louis Cardinals will give Stretch the Ostrich to the first 20,000 kids who hit the turnstiles. On May 31, the Milwaukee Brewers will distribute Batty the Bat. On Sept. 13, the Cubs will give away 10,000 Gracie the Swans to kids 13 and younger.

On Sunday, it was Daisy the Cow.

My wife, Gale, just had to have one.

As such, she demanded that Ryne and I trek off to the Cubs-Cardinals game. We were under strict orders. We were to get there early, get Daisy the Cow and immediately take it back to the car, in order to shield it from the inevitable spilled pop and mustard stains. We were to leave the tag on it so it could be set aside somewhere with the certificate of authenticity plus a ticket stub from the game, safe from the ravages of time and insensitive males.

Someday, Gale said, it would be worth hundreds, maybe thousands.

We pointed out that she already had a Daisy the Cow (and almost 100 other of these overpriced, overrated playthings. "They're for Emily,'' she always says, referring to our 3-year-old. But Emily never gets to play with them. Or see them.)