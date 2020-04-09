May 7, 1998: Holy cow! Beanies are big business

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on May 8, 1998.)
"You better not go home if you do that.''
It was my son, Ryne, who is only 13 but was playing the voice of reason on this day.
Some guy had just offered me $100 for the little black and white cow that was stuffed away in Ryne's coat pocket. A hundred bucks. A big, old Ben Franklin. For a stuffed animal.
It probably cost less than $1 to produce. And this guy was offering me $100. I must have gotten this dazed look on my face because Ryne repeated his admonition.
"You better not go home if you do that.''
We kept the cow.
This was Sunday at Wrigley Field in the sequel to something the Chicago Cubs started last year: Beanie Baby Day.
It's a fantastic new way of bringing new fans into the ballpark. Forget on-the-field success and the conventional methods of attracting crowds. All you need to do is hand out furry, little creatures with heart-shaped tags, and paying customers appear like flies on bad meat.
The Cubs discovered that last year when they gave out Cubbie the Bear on two different dates, attracting crowds of about 38,000 both times. They scheduled two more Beanie Baby days this season.
Other teams have adopted the idea now. On May 22, the St. Louis Cardinals will give Stretch the Ostrich to the first 20,000 kids who hit the turnstiles. On May 31, the Milwaukee Brewers will distribute Batty the Bat. On Sept. 13, the Cubs will give away 10,000 Gracie the Swans to kids 13 and younger.
On Sunday, it was Daisy the Cow.
My wife, Gale, just had to have one.
As such, she demanded that Ryne and I trek off to the Cubs-Cardinals game. We were under strict orders. We were to get there early, get Daisy the Cow and immediately take it back to the car, in order to shield it from the inevitable spilled pop and mustard stains. We were to leave the tag on it so it could be set aside somewhere with the certificate of authenticity plus a ticket stub from the game, safe from the ravages of time and insensitive males.
Someday, Gale said, it would be worth hundreds, maybe thousands.
We pointed out that she already had a Daisy the Cow (and almost 100 other of these overpriced, overrated playthings. "They're for Emily,'' she always says, referring to our 3-year-old. But Emily never gets to play with them. Or see them.)
Anyway, she said this was a special Daisy the Cow. The little tag had a caricature of Harry Caray on it. That tag, plus the certificate, plus the ticket stub, would make it worth thousands, maybe millions, someday.
So, off we went to Wrigley.
The Beanie Baby buffs began lining up 10 hours before the game. We arrived about 2 ½ hours before the first pitch, a bit stunned to find almost every parking space filled. At one point, we pulled into an old car wash about a block from the stadium that has been converted into a parking lot. The guy asked for $40. We drove on.
We finally found a spot in a vacant lot seven blocks from the park. Only $15.
We hustled to the gate, walked in, got Daisy, disregarded our orders to take it back to the car (hey, it was seven blocks) and settled into our seats to actually watch the game. We had been told that this was allowed as long as we got Daisy.
It's obvious a lot of people were there just for the cow, however. It didn't matter that they might see Mark McGwire slug his 400th career homer or see the Cubs' first four-game sweep of the Cardinals in a quarter-century.
Many of them came dragging 2- and 3-year-olds, sat through an inning or two in semi-wintry conditions, then departed with Beanie in hand. Some people got Daisy, turned right around and left. Barely got inside the park. We stayed.
As the game progressed, speculators walked up and down the aisles, offering to pay $100 for Daisy. They had their own plastic bags and everything.
It was tempting. It really was.
A hundred bucks. Our tickets were $35.50, plus $15 for parking, $14.75 at the concession stand (we ate light), $20.50 for other souvenirs, $5.40 for toll booths, about $20 for gas and $3.50 for the donuts, juice and coffee we consumed on the way. Daisy already had cost us $114.65. We could recoup some of our losses.
But Ryne was there, ever sage with his advice.
"You better not go home if you do that.''
As we left the stadium after the game, there were more people out front holding up signs that said "Will give $100 for Daisy'' and "Willing to buy or trade for Beanies.''
Temptation reared its ugly head once more.
Ryne was still on duty.
"You better not go home if you do that.''
We went home.
Daisy made it all the way back to the Quad-Cities with nary a mustard stain. She's in a clear plastic box in a curio cabinet in the living room now, buried beneath a bunch of gnomes and fellow beanies, locked up tight with her certificate and ticket stub.
She belongs to Emily, of course, but Emily won't touch her for decades. No one will, I guess.
By then, Daisy will be worth thousands.
Maybe millions.
We hope.
