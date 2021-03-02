McDuffy leads Lady Rocks to win over Panthers

“It’s very important to me to get everyone involved and just see what’s happening on the floor,” McDuffy said. “I’m definitely a pass-first type of point guard and I just bring the intensity on both ends when I’m out there.”

Even without McDuffy on the court, Hall wants his girls to get the best possible look for each shot, and the Lady Rocks run a lot of sets with off-ball motion and make the extra pass for the open shooter.

“It comes down to our girls believing in each other and sharing the ball,” Hall said. “We don’t want to be stagnant in our offense. Our strength is our quickness, not our size. Not standing around makes us harder to guard and leads to better looks.”

That defensive intensity showed for all Lady Rocks players, as United Township (2-9, 2-8) was forced into 11 first half turnovers and had 23 in the game. Rock Island had just four first half turnovers and 12 in the game.

Foul trouble was a big issue for the Panthers Tuesday evening as star senior Jade Hunter picked up three first-half fouls and fouled out later in the fourth quarter.

Despite the foul trouble, Hunter led her team with 18 points and six rebounds, as well as three steals. She went 5-of-14 from the field and 8-of-11 from the line.