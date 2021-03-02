McDuffy leads Lady Rocks to win over Panthers

A core pillar of the Lady Rocks offensive game plan is making the extra pass to find the open girl, and that was on display for Coach Henry Hall’s squad on Tuesday night.
Rock Island tallied eight assists in the first half and 16 in the game on the way to a 66-37 win over Western Big 6 conference rival United Township.
Imari McDuffy played her usual role in the Lady Rocks' win as a facilitator, with a team high eight assists and also contributed seven points, three rebounds and five steals.
The court vision that Hall’s junior guard has is invaluable to the Rocks' ball movement.
“If you’re watching the stats, you might not think she has the best game based off of her point total,” Hall said. “But she runs this team and knows where everyone is on the court. Her freshman year we gave her the keys to the car and told her to run the team, and she just gets it.”
It isn’t just McDuffy’s play that impresses Hall, but her unselfishness as well.
“She has trust and faith in her teammates to score or make the right play,” Hall said. “The young kids are always watching her and learn from her every day. It’s like having another coach out there on the floor with them.”
That trust is a key focus for McDuffy when she’s out on the court, and she keeps her energy high the entire time she is in the game.
“It’s very important to me to get everyone involved and just see what’s happening on the floor,” McDuffy said. “I’m definitely a pass-first type of point guard and I just bring the intensity on both ends when I’m out there.”
Even without McDuffy on the court, Hall wants his girls to get the best possible look for each shot, and the Lady Rocks run a lot of sets with off-ball motion and make the extra pass for the open shooter.
“It comes down to our girls believing in each other and sharing the ball,” Hall said. “We don’t want to be stagnant in our offense. Our strength is our quickness, not our size. Not standing around makes us harder to guard and leads to better looks.”
That defensive intensity showed for all Lady Rocks players, as United Township (2-9, 2-8) was forced into 11 first half turnovers and had 23 in the game. Rock Island had just four first half turnovers and 12 in the game.
Foul trouble was a big issue for the Panthers Tuesday evening as star senior Jade Hunter picked up three first-half fouls and fouled out later in the fourth quarter.
Despite the foul trouble, Hunter led her team with 18 points and six rebounds, as well as three steals. She went 5-of-14 from the field and 8-of-11 from the line.
It was senior night for Rock Island (7-2, 7-2) with D’Leyah Conner, Brooklynn Larson and Jamyah Winter being honored. While it isn’t the Lady Rocks last home game of the season, emotions were still high among Hall’s team before the game.
“Even though it’s not the last time we’re out on the court together, it’s hard,” Hall said. “It was emotional because those girls have been through the good and the bad together over the last four years and became a family. I love those seniors like they were my own daughters and it goes beyond basketball, we want them to be good students and better people.”