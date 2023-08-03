The second annual Quad City Metro versus Area Baseball All-Star Classic took place at the Douglas Park grounds under overcast weather on Thursday night, sponsored by the Friends of Douglas Park and the Reynolds Family.

As the clouds cleared for sunny skies toward the seventh inning, the Metro All-Stars came back to win a thriller on a walk-off against the Quad City Area All-Stars, 4-3.

The two teams are composed of players from five local high schools (Rock Island, Moline, Rock Island Alleman, United Township and Geneseo) against players from five Illinois high schools in greater western Illinois region (Sherrard, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge and Monmouth-United).

The Metro All-Stars were trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. After a walk and two hit-by-pitches thrown by Riverdale junior Dawson Peterson, the home team had bases loaded and two outs.

Metro All-Stars third baseman Riley Fuller (Moline) hit a single up the middle, scoring both Dylan Martin (Rock Island) and Miklaus Janssen (Rock Island) for the walk-off win.

Despite allowing the game-winning runs, Peterson was named co-MVP, along with Brody Meyers (United Township). The former pitched two scoreless innings before the seventh inning, striking out three.

“This event is a lot of fun,” Peterson said. “I got to come out here last year and play in it, and I had probably the most fun that I've ever had playing baseball. You play against guys that you've played all year.”

Metro All-Stars coach (and Rock Island baseball coach) Jake Scudder had a similar reaction to Peterson.

“This was really good for the seniors to get out here one last time, represent their respective high schools and just completely compete with their peers,” Scudder said. “I've had the luxury of coaching the Rock Island guys for the last four years of their career and it's a bittersweet moment. Last time we'll be out here together, so it was fun. Soak it all in, and I know they had a lot of fun and it's always fun to win something like this.”

Meyers thought the atmosphere went up a notch toward the tail end of the game.

“[The game] was cool, especially that last inning — the crowd really got into it,” Meyers said. “They weren't really too loud throughout the whole time, but that last inning was pretty well.”

Scudder felt this event could become bigger on an annual basis.

“This is an event that's going to continue to grow and community hopefully continues to get behind it,” Scudder said.

Meyers went 2 for 3, with a first-inning single and fourth-inning triple to score the Metro All-Stars’ first run of the ballgame, and he started the game pitching two perfect innings, striking out two batters.

The triple split the center and right fielders in that fourth frame. Meyers was initially thinking of hitting a double when he made contact, but one member of the dugout thought otherwise.

“I was only thinking two, but then I heard Riley from the dugout say, ‘three,’ so I turned on the burners,” Meyers said.

“That was a big swing that ended up getting us a run early on in the fourth,” Scudder said. “Meyers also threw two scoreless innings, so he played really well tonight and obviously deserved the award.”

This is the second consecutive year former Alleman baseball coach Jerry Burkhead organized this event, honoring the local baseball players playing their final game of their high school career.

“I think the neat thing about this event is that the players get to put on their high school uniforms one last time, Burkhead said. “A lot of the players have not, as the season ended two to three months ago. Now they get to put it back on.

“Some of the guys are seniors. We have a couple underclassmen playing this year that will get an opportunity to represent their school again, but for a lot of these guys, this is it for him, you know, so it's really neat to be able to put back on your high school uniform and compete against other schools.”

Peterson agreed with the sentiment.

“It's fun playing with these guys at least one more time — I had a blast playing with my other two teammates Carson [Dalaska] and Braxton [Hager] in the spring, and it felt nice to put the uniform back on and play with them one more time.”

The All-Star Classic originally was to take place on June 28. However, because of poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires, the expected doubleheader was postponed to Aug. 3 and converted into just one game. Because of this, several players could not play in Thursday night’s games because of scheduling conflicts, while several others from the same schools filled in as replacements.

“We had 40 kids that were going to play the night was supposed to take place,” Burkhead said. “Now, we only have 22, but all the schools that are represented, are still represented.”

Peterson took the postponement in stride.

“Weather is weather — we can't change the weather, but I'm glad that we at least got to play this game because it's a lot of fun,” Peterson said.

Meyers felt that the monthslong wait allowed the players to work out more together.

“The game was postponed pretty far, but that gave us more time to practice and get better,” Meyers said.

The majority who did not play at the All-Star Classic were seniors who were either in the process of moving in to their college or university or have already done so. The replacements include several juniors, like Peterson.

Scudder, Sean McCollum and Alleman’s Mark VanNatta coached the Metro team, while Alleman’s Thomas Smith, Riverdale’s Derek Peterson and Monmouth-United’s Ryan Molek coached the Area squad.

All proceeds from the All-Star Classic continue to go toward the renovation of the Douglas Park baseball field.

“We got new bleachers recently and the field was completely updated [from the proceeds],” Burkhead said. “The last two or three years, a new scoreboard was installed. The field was redone. There is the fencing and new cages. We're working on the adjacent fields now as well. So it's just a continued effort to build up this park.”