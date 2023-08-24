APPLETON, Wis. — With his team struggling to get key hits all night, River Town picked a perfect time to come through for the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday evening.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth, Town ripped a two-run single to left that scored Eric Kennedy and Herard Gonzalez to give the Bandits a 3-2 Class A Midwest League victory over the hosting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium.

The victory was QC’s 14th in 35 one-run games and came as the Bandits were just 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position as they out-hit the Rattlers 8-5.

The Bandits (51-66, 19-32 in the second half) loaded the bases in the ninth when Kennedy ripped a one-out double and Gonzalez walked. Justin Johnson then grounded back to relief pitcher Shane Smith, who made a bad throw toward second as he tried to turn the game-ending double play. That error loaded the bases for Town, who handed Smith his first blown save of the year.

The win was just QC’s second in 56 games they trailed after eight innings.

Carter Jensen hit his ninth home run of the season — his first since July — for the River Bandits, cutting Wisconsin’s lead to 2-1 in the eighth.

Brandon Johnson, the fourth QC pitcher in the game, retired the Rattlers in order in the ninth to secure the victory and move his record to 6-3. He capped a great night for QC relievers, who pitched five scoreless innings on a yield of just one hit.

A day after the bullpen was rocked for 10 runs, relievers Ben Sears (two innings, one hit), Marlin Willis (one inning, no hits) and Johnson (two innings, no hits) shut down the Rattlers in their final five at-bats.

Bandits’ starter Cruz Noriega could only get through four innings as his pitch count rose to 72. Wisconsin (50-65, 24-27 in the second half) tagged him for two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Two singles around a fielder’s choice and a two-out hit batter set the table for Ben Metzinger’s two-run single.

QC had runners in scoring position in five of the last seven innings, stranding runners at third in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.