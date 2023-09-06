The South Bend Cubs scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to a 26-7 rout of the Quad Cities River Bandits Wednesday night at Four Winds Field.

The Bandits dropped their third straight game and have lost six of seven overall. The second of their six-game season-ending series was over as quickly as it started. The Cubs scored three runs in the first, four in the second and third and 11 in the fourth as part of a 25-hit attack.

Cubs’ second baseman James Triantos started the scoring onslaught with a first inning single to right field. Ezequiel Pagan scored from third base. But that was not the only RBI for Triantos on the night.

In the following inning, Triantos tripled, driving in Josh Rivera, increasing the Cubs' lead to 5-0. He singled in the fourth inning, scoring Luis Verdugo, and singled again later in the same inning, as Rivera touched home again. All part of an 11-run fourth inning.

Altogether Triantos went a perfect 4-for-4at the dish, with a team-leading five RBIs.

Verdugo also tied him in the RBI department, as the ninth hitter in the Cubs lineup singled in the second inning, doubled in the third, doubled and singled again in the fourth, and hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning – resulting in just a triple shy of the cycle on an even-better 5-for-5 night at the plate.

Shane Panzini took the loss, allowing 10 runs -- nine earned -- in less than three innings on the mound.

Jean Ramirez homered and went 2-for-4 to lead the River Bandits offensively. Shevryn Newton also went deep, a solo shot, his 15th of the season.

The third game of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in South Bend, Indiana.