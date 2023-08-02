PEORIA — The Quad-Cities River Bandits found a new way to lose a game Wednesday evening.

The hosting Peoria Chiefs scored six runs off a pair of QC relief pitchers in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull out a 6-5 High A Midwest League baseball victory over the Bandits at Dozer Park.

QC relievers Wander Arias and Ben Wereski were touched for those six runs on four hits. Arias gave up two hits and hurt himself with a walk and two hit-batters as he recorded just one out and was charged with five runs, all earned.

Wereski (L, 1-2) came in and faced Osvaldo Tovalin, who forced a 13-pitch at-bat before delivering a two-run single.

Jeremy Rivas drove in the winning run on a fielder’s choice that scored pinch-runner Nathan Church.

Peoria’s Chris Rotondo had an RBI double in the frame behind Tovalin’s extended at-bat.

Despite having a comfortable lead, the feast-or-famine Bandits (44-54) struck out 14 times to counter 10 base hits.

The tough loss ruined yet another quality start by left-handed starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero. He pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out six while walking just one batter. Eric Cerantola allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings and fanned three. Peoria (49-48) then broke through in the ninth with four of its 11 hits.

The bottom of the order set up the Bandits for the victory. No. 8 hitter Shervyen Newton ripped a two-run triple and No. 9 batter Herard Gonzalez followed with an RBI single in a three-run second inning off Peoria starter Zane Mills.

QC then turned three walks into a pair of runs in the eighth. Carter Jensen (1-for-4, two runs) and Newton (1-for-3, two runs, two RBIs) scored on leadoff batter Javier Vaz’s two-run single.

Vaz finished 2-for-5, and Cayden Wallace was 3-for-4.

The six-game series is scheduled to continue at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.