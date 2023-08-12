After giving up a big five-run inning to the Cedar Rapid Kernels in the fifth frame of Saturday’s Class A Midwest League game, the hosting Quad Cities River Bandits had an answer.

QC needed one more, though, and got it.

Kale Emshoff’s 10th-inning two-run blast topped eye-opening homers from Eric Kennedy and Juan Carlos Negret when the River Bandits erupted for six runs in the seventh inning.

Emshoff’s seventh homer of the season – with River Town placed at second – capped a wild contest between the Western Division rivals and gave QC a 12-10 victory at Modern Woodmen Park and a 3-2 lead in this week’s six-game series.

It was the 11th time this season the Bandits scored in double digits, the first time since an 11-1 victory over Wisconsin on July 3. It was the fourth time QC scored a season-high 12 runs.

It was QC’s 10th extra-inning game of the season and just QC’s third win in extras, this one needing three hours and 31 minutes to complete.

Ben Wereski (W, 2-2), QC’s fourth pitcher of the game who couldn’t nail down the win in the ninth, struck out two in the top of the 10th and left the bases loaded after also issuing two walks in the frame.

It was QC’s first walk-off homer of the season and Emshoff’s second walk-off game-winning hit this summer.

After QC’s big seventh, Cedar Rapids plated two runs in both the eighth (Carson McCusker’s two-run homer) and ninth (sac fly and a wild pitch) to force extra innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, QC’s Dustin Dickerson struck out with the third strike coming on a pitch clock violation.

Trailing 6-4, Quad Cities had its biggest single-inning uprising of the season that turned the fifth of six games in the series in favor of the home team and gave the Kernels just their third loss in 52 games when leading after six innings.

The game-turning homers were in opposite parts of Modern Woodmen Park and each came under unique circumstances.

Kennedy’s first River Bandits and professional homer was filled with controversy. His liner hugged the right field line and the foul pole before being signaled a homer by home plate umpire Nobuoki Yasuto.

That controversial call irked Cedar Rapids manager Brian Dinkelman and led to his eventual ejection for arguing the two-run blast that tied the game at 6.

After an error and a walk led to a pitching change, Carter Jensen greeted Cedar Rapids reliever Jarret Whorff with an RBI single that gave QC a 7-6 lead.

With two runners still on, Negret launched a deep fly ball to left field that zeroed in on the top of the wall with Kernels left fielder Misael Urbina giving chase before crashing into the barrier.

With the ball laying on the warning track, Negret raced around the bases for his league-leading 18th homer, but first of the inside-the-park variety. He upped his RBI total to 62.

Urbina was attended to by medical personnel, but remained in the game. He then was replaced after the inning, giving way to Kyler Fedko for an at-bat in the eighth.

Cedar Rapids had the tying run at the plate in the ninth after Miller’s leadoff double, but QC pitcher Brandon Johnson cut him down at third base on a comebacker.

Johnson couldn’t close out the six-out save, giving way to Wereski with two runners on. The lefty couldn’t get the job done as both runners scored and he failed to record his first save in three opportunities.

Negret and Shervyen Newton led QC with three RBIs each with Emshoff, Carter Jensen and Kennedy each driving in two.

Newton and River Town led QC’s 10-hit attack with a pair of knocks that helped QC win just its fourth game in 51 outings when trailing after six innings.

Earlier in the contest, Cedar Rapids added to QC’s fifth-inning woes. The Bandits have been outscored by 26 runs in the fifth inning this season and Saturday’s woes were self-inflicted as starting pitcher Luinder Avila gave up a single, walk and hit batter that set the table for Noah Miller’s bases-clearing double.

After another walk, Kala’i Rosario singled in Miller. A Wild pitch allowed the fifth run across.

Newton’s 11th homer of the season gave QC a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

The Bandits added to that in the third. Paxton Wallace opened the frame with his eighth double of the season and scored on Jensen’s sacrifice fly two batters later.