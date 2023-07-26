BANDITS BYTES

First Responder Night: The hosting Quad Cities River Bandits hosted First Responders Night and wore commemorative light blue jerseys that were auctioned off online after the game.

Streak over: Javier Vaz entered Wednesday’s game with a 23-game on-base streak which was tied with South Bend’s Kevin Alcantara for the longest active streak in the Midwest League. It was QC’s longest streak of the season and the fourth on-base streak of at least 20 games since the Bandits became a Kansa City affiliate in 2021. That run ended as Vaz went 0-for-4 with two fly outs and two groundouts.

Up next: The six-game series between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Lansing Lugnuts continues Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. on pint glass giveaway night. QC is scheduled to start RHP Ben Kudma (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against Lansing RHP Mitch Myers (0-3, 4.52 ERA).