The Quad Cities River Bandits doubled their fun Wednesday night against the Lansing Lugnuts.
In the third inning, QC parlayed four doubles and a single into a five-run inning and rode that to a 6-2 Class A Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
The win in the quickly-paced game played in 1 hour, 52 minutes was the second straight for the 43-49 Bandits (11-15 in the second half) over the Lugnuts (41-50, 10-16).
That one inning of offense that was as hot as the 95-degree weather was all the Bandits needed as pitchers Tyson Guerrero and Eric Cerantola held their guests in check on five hits.
Guerrero, QC’s starter, set the tone in the top of the first inning when he struck out the side on 12 pitches. He lasted seven innings, needing just 76 pitches to match his longest outing of the season.
“I had all my pitches working for me — my fastball, mainly my slider, my strikeout pitch was working really well,” said the 24-year-old Guerrero, who fanned eight and walked just two. “I haven’t been able to locate my curveball very well this year, but today my curveball was on.”
QC manager Brooks Conrad loved seeing that effort out of his lefty who improved to 2-4 with his second straight win.
“Outstanding; an incredible outing from him,” Conrad said of Guerrero. “He really attacked the zone and had all of his off-speed stuff working. He went right at them.”
Guerrero gave up only four hits and had three double plays turned behind him as he gave up single runs in the second and fourth innings and allowed only one other runner to reach third.
Cerantola finished off the victory, allowing just one hit and striking out three in two innings as he recorded his first save of the season.
The River Bandits finished with 10 hits, getting five of those in the game-deciding frame.
“We kind of exploded in that inning,” Conrad said.
No. 8 batter Kale Emshoff opened the inning by legging out a double to left-center, barely beating the throw to second base and evading a tag.
Herard Gonzalez followed with a high fly ball to left-center. Both left fielder Danny Bautista Jr. and centerfielder Junior Perez converged, but neither could make the catch looking into the high sky and bright sun. That left runners at second and third.
Javier Vaz scored Emshoff with an RBI groundout that tied the score at 1.
After River Town walked, Cayden Wallace delivered an RBI double that scored Gonzalez, and Gavin Cross followed with a two-run double.
Juan Carlos Negret added to the hit parade with an RBI single before the inning ended with Carter Jensen hitting into a double play.
“We had great situational hitting in that inning,” Conrad said. “We got guys home from third base with less than two outs three or four times tonight, and that’s really, really good. That was the difference in the ball game.”
Negret homered in the eighth to give the Bandits some breathing room.
Wallace, Negret, Jansen and Emshoff each finished with two hits for QC.