Another losing streak has gone by the wayside, as the Quad City River Bandits scored five unanswered runs to snap their skid at three, winning 5-4 in comeback fashion against the Beloit Sky Carp in Midwest League baseball Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits’ leadoff hitter and center fielder, Jean Ramirez, hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot, to open the scoring for the Quad Cities in the bottom of the third inning. That cut the Sky Carp lead to 4-1.

Three innings later, after a pitching change to Sky Carp reliever Franklin Sanchez (3-1, 7.50 ERA), the River Bandits pounced on the Carp pitcher. Quad Cities loaded the bases and scored their second run of the ballgame without recording a single hit.

The rally started with a Juan Carlos Negret walk, followed by a hit by pitch to River Town and an ensuing wild pitch to advance the two runners. Sanchez then walked designated hitter Kale Emshoff and threw a wild pitch to catch one of the River Bandits runners by surprise. That wild pitch resulted in Negret scoring.

Emshoff then stole second base, and Town scored the team’s third run after a Shervyen Newton single to draw the River Bandits to within one run in that same sixth inning, without a single out recorded.

Sky Carp manager Billy Gardner Jr. had enough, yanking Sanchez for Tyler Ekberg (2-1, 3.23). That did not stop the River Bandits from piling up more runs, as another steal — this time by Newton to second base, with a wild pitch thrown by Sky Carp catcher Cameron Barstad on the pickoff attempt — allowed Emshoff to score from third to tie the game at 4 apiece.

River Bandits third baseman Herard Gonzalez then hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field, allowing the go-ahead run by Newton to put the home team up 5-4.

The River Bandits’ bullpen, which was a sieve during the team’s three-game losing streak, held its own on Thursday night. Left-handed middle reliever Cooper McKeehan (9-2, 1.42 ERA), left-handed reliever Ben Wereski (3-2, 3.07 ERA) and closer Anthony Simonelli (2-3, 3.38) combined for five shutout innings, striking out seven Sky Carp batters and allowing just three hits to preserve the win.

This, after starting pitcher Cruz Noreiga (3-3, 3.43 ERA) gave up four runs in the first three innings before being pulled in the fourth inning.

The River Bandits (16-29) won the middle game of the six-game series against the Sky Carp (22-23) but still languish in last place of the Midwest League.