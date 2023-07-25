Cayden Wallace had three hits and drove in two runs to help the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Lansing Lugnuts in Class A Midwest League action Tuesday evening.

Outhitting the Lugnuts 9-7 in the series opener at Modern Woodmen Park, QC (42-49) had to hold on for the victory as Lansing (41-49) scratched out a ninth-inning run that ruined the potential shutout.

Mason Barnett (win, 4-5), Anthony Simonelli (hold, 3) and Wander Arias (save, 7) combined to hold the Lugnuts in check and strike out 13 batters in the process.

Barnett gave up six hits in five innings, striking out a career-high 10 without issuing any walks. Simonelli pitched two clean innings, striking out one batter before Arias was touched for the earned run in the top of the ninth as he gave up just one hit and struck out two.

Wallace opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third that scored River Town, who hit a two-out double.

Wallace again delivered in the fifth inning with another RBI single that scored Javier Vaz to salvage a run out of hat could have been a much bigger inning. Town hit into a double play when Herard Gonzalez tried to score on a short fly ball to left field, but was gunned down at the plate.

QC , which left seven runners stranded in the contest, added an insurance run on the seventh when Kale Emshoff scored on a wild pitch as Town drew a walk.

Carter Jensen added two hits to QC’s offense, one of those knocks a triple.

The six-game series is schedule to continue Wednesday evening at MWP. QC is scheduled to start LHP Tyson Guerrero (1-4, 4.06 ERA) against Lansing RHP Mitch Myers (0-3, 4.52 ERA).