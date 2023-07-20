BELOIT, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits gave themselves plenty of chances offensively in Thursday evening’s Class A Midwest League battle with hosting Beloit.

However, Beloit’s pitching and defense took away all of those chances in rolling to a 4-0 victory at ABC Supply Stadium and winning the third game of the six-game set.

QC batters totaled seven base knocks and had another reach when hit by a pitch. However, the River Bandits (8-13 second half, 40-47 overall) lost five of those runners to double plays, another wiped out caught stealing and had yet another picked off.

Javier Vaz and Gavin Cross each had two hits to lead QC’s offense against Beloit pitchers Cade Gibson (1-5) and Chandler Jozwiak. River Town, Herard Gonzalez and Jack Alexander had the River Bandits’ other singles.

Ben Kudma, the River Bandits’ starting pitcher, scattered three hits in his six scoreless innings of work. He walked two and struck out six in getting a no-decision.

The hosting Sky Carp (11-10, 38-48) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh with four runs on four hits off reliever Parker Harm (2-2). Anthony Simonelli closed the contest with 1 1/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball.

The six-game series, which QC leads 2-1, is scheduled to continue Friday evening with the two squads squaring off at 6:30 p.m.