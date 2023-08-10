Cedar Rapids Kernels left fielder Carson McCusker had the best view of two mammoth home runs off the bats of Quad Cities River Bandits players early in Thursday’s Class A Midwest League contest.

McCusker may have been inspired as he turned the tables and drove in four runs to help the visiting Kernels battle back with 10 straight runs to post an 11-5 victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

That decision ended QC’s modest two-game win streak and dropped the Bandits to 46-59, 14-25 in the second half of the season.

After opening the series with two shutout victories over the Kernels and holding them to five total hits in those two games, the River Bandits found themselves chasing a deficit when their guests ended a 34-inning scoreless streak with a run in the top of the first.

“Obviously coming off back-to-back shutouts with incredible pitching performances all around and then tonight those guys are hitting the ball all over the yard, finding the holes and coming up with the big hits,” QC manager Brooks Conrad said. “Like we said, that’s baseball, and it can turn on you from one day to the next.

“That’s what the grind of the game is all about.”

The River Bandits, who went through five pitchers, were out-hit 16-6.

QC, though, did its best to chase down the Western Division leaders with two first-inning home runs, but that was where the highlights ended for the hosts.

McCusker, Cedar Rapids’ left fielder, didn’t move — other than to turn and watch two massive blasts fly into the Ferris wheel on the berm in left field. Dustin Dickerson, just promoted from low Class A ball, lofted his first QC home run to deep left that gave the Bandits a 2-1 lead.

A batter later, Juan Carlos Negret stepped in and drove a fastball an estimated 443 feet for his league-leading 17th homer.

However, QC did not have a hit after Eric Kennedy (1-for-3) singled in the fourth until Negret’s two-run double in the ninth.

Cedar Rapids (64-41 overall, 24-15 second half) scored six runs off QC starting pitcher Ben Kudrna (0-3) in the first three innings and made those hold up.

Cedar Rapids took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, turning two walks, a single and a short popup sacrifice fly into left into the early lead.

Cedar Rapids then added a run in the second and four in the third to take the lead for good.

McCusker, batting in the No. 9 spot, finished 4-for-5 with those four RBIs. In addition to a pair of two-run singles, the signee from the Frontier League also ripped two doubles.

David Hollie, QC’s No. 9 batter, had an interesting line. He reached base in all four at-bats, but finished without an official at-bat — drawing three walks and getting hit by a pitch.

QC had a chance to get back in the game in the fourth when it loaded the bases with two outs. Dickerson rifled a shot to deep center that Kernels’ center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez ran down and made an impressive sliding catch with his back to the infield.

Marlin Willis, QC’s fourth pitcher in the game, struck out four straight batters at one point as he pitched two scoreless innings. He fanned a season-high five batters in those two frames.