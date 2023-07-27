The Lansing Lugnuts pounded out 11 hits off three Quad Cities pitchers and turned those into just enough runs to post a 4-2 Class A Midwest League victory over the hosting River Bandits on Thursday evening.

Lansing (11-16, 42-50 overall) broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth and another in the top of the seventh and then held on as QC scratched out an unearned run in the ninth but could do no more damage at Modern Woodmen Park.

The series is scheduled to resume Friday evening back at MWP with another 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

QC was held to five hits by four Lansing pitchers. River Town delivered a double and Cayden Wallace, Gavin Cross, Carter Jensen and Jack Alexander each had singles. Herard Gonzalez had QC’s lone RBI.

The loss snapped QC’s modest two-game win streak and dropped the River Bandits to 11-16 in the second half of the season and 43-50 overall for the season.

The River Bandits scored in the second to tie the score after Lansing got to QC starting pitcher Ben Kudrna (0-1) for a run in the top of the frame.

Cross opened the second with a single and moved up a base when Jensen came through with a one-out base knock. Cross then scored from second when Gonzalez hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out of the frame.

Gonzalez was in the middle of the ninth-inning run as well. After drawing a one-out walk, he moved up 90 feet on Paxton Wallace’s ground out. The No. 7 batter in the order then came around on a wild pitch and a Lansing throwing error.

Kudrna allowed seven hits in his five innings, giving up three runs (all earned). He struck out seven and walked just one.

Rylan Kaufman gave up three hits and the other run in 2 1/3 innings of work on the hill for QC. He fanned five and walked three.

Parker Harm closed out the game, recording the final five outs. He gave up one hit and struck out two, bringing the Bandits’ total to 14 strikeouts in the contest.

Lansing starter Mitch Myers picked up his first victory of the season as he scattered four hits in six innings. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Kumar Nambiar, the fourth Lansing pitcher, recorded the final out of the game for his first save of the season.