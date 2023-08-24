Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Touvelle Stadium, Bettendorf

Twitter: @TJ_DA

Last Season: The Bettendorf Bulldogs finished with a 3-6 record in 2022 with a 0-4 start but did win their Senior Night game, their last game of the season, 48-15 against the Davenport North Wildcats. The Pleasant Valley Spartans went undefeated (9-0) during the regular season, but surprisingly were stunned in the first round of the 5A playoffs by the Wes Des Moines Valley Tigers, 15-10.

Last meeting: Pleasant Valley 44, Bettendorf 14

Overview: This battle for Bettendorf should be a dandy. The Bulldogs, under head coach Aaron Wiley and senior quarterback Charlie Zimmerman, have newfound senior depth across the roster this season. The team suffered three single-digit losses a year ago but feels like this new, older roster could convert those losses into wins. The Spartans are led by first-year starting quarterback Coy Kipper, who will toil behind an impressive offensive line.

Davenport West at Davenport North

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport

Last Season: The Davenport West Falcons had a 7-2 record last year, concluding the regular season with a 35-13 win against the Muscatine Muskies at home before ultimately falling in the 5A first-round playoff game against the Dowling Catholic Maroons 35-0; that was the team’s first playoff game in 23 years. The Davenport North Wildcats had a nearly opposite record, finishing the regular season 1-8. Their lone win was a 39-0 shutout against rival Davenport Central.

Last meeting: West 20, North 13

Overview: The Falcons are looking to build off their success from a year ago with first-year head coach Dominique Nunn and a new quarterback in senior Luke Mattson, but many players are returning to give that consistency from last year’s winning record. As for the Wildcats, this is a senior-laden group (20 seniors) that has a goal of winning the city title. A Friday victory would certainly boost the program.

Central DeWitt at North Scott

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Lancer Stadium, Eldridge

Last Season: The Central DeWitt Sabers went 6-3 last season but lost to the Mount Vernon Mustangs in the 3A first round in a year riddled with injuries, especially to their quarterback and running back. The North Scott Lancers advanced to the 4A state semifinals but got blown-out 38-10 by state champ Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semfinals.

Last meeting: North Scott 7, Central DeWitt 0 (2020)

Overview: The Sabers are led by senior quarterback Gus Pickup, who goes from backup to now full-time starter this season. The offense will revolve around a West Coast style playbook, with multiple short passes to allow the skill players to break long runs, according to head coach Ryan Streets. The Lancers have all-state senior quarterback Kyler Gerardy, but several younger skill players will look to step up this season, like junior running back Jerrod Lee and junior wide receiver Kye Smith. North Scott coach Kevin Tippet knows this is a tough opener in what projects to be a gauntlet of a schedule. "We know Central DeWitt will give us hell Week 1," he said.

Solon at Davenport Assumption

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium, Davenport

Last Season: The Assumption Knights had a 4-5 record a year ago but wrapped-up the 2022 season with back-to-back wins to end the year on a high note. The Solon Spartans finished 7-2 and reached the 3A quarterfinals, where they fell to the Mount Vernon Mustangs, 17-0.

Last meeting: Solon 35, Assumption 10

Overview: The Knights have plenty of incentive after missing last year's playoffs and they have the talent to make amends for that. Senior signal-caller Jake Timmons triggers an offense that has a number of explosive contributors.

Davenport Central at Clinton

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Coan Field

Last Season: The young Davenport Central Blue Devils finished with a 1-8 record, winning their sole game against the Jefferson J-Hawks, 19-12 in Week 3 last season. The team only carried a handful of seniors a year ago, and the exposure showed across the field. The Clinton River Kings had a similar record (2-7) last season, with 18 seniors on their roster.

Last meeting: Clinton 50, Davenport Central 27

Overview: The Blue Devils are bringing back 34 seniors to this roster, led by quarterback Tatum Roselle. The team, overall, is now stronger and bulkier across the roster, according to head coach and strength and conditioning Coach Alex Berg, now in his second season coaching the Blue Devils.

LaSalle-Peru at United Township

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Soule Bowl, East Moline

Twitter: @TheSameerMalla

Last Season: United Township finished with a 1-8 record. LaSalle-Peru made the playoffs despite losing two straight to end the regular season (5-5) but lost in the first round of the playoffs to Morris.

Last meeting: LaSalle-Peru 31, United Township 21

Overview: La-Salle Peru is moving away from its traditional triple-option offense with a new offensive coordinator in Jose Medina. Expect a more balanced offense from the Cavaliers, led by senior QB Brendan Boudreau. UT returns senior quarterback Matthew Kelley, whose dual-threat capabilities (1,150 passing yards and 366 rushing yards in 2022) return for one final season. He’s one of 24 seniors to lead the Panthers in 2023.

Rock Island at Minooka

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Minooka Central Community High School

Last Season: Despite the hot start to the season (4-2), the Rock Island Rocks dropped three straight games to end the season under then-head coach Ben Hammer. The Minooka Indians advanced to the second round of the 8A playoffs but fell 47-14 to the Palatine Pirates.

Last meeting: Minooka 26, Rock Island 14 (2004)

Overview: The Rocks are led by first-year head coach Fritz Dieudonné, who returns after two seasons at Alleman. The former Rocky defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 is excited about his return to the program. The Rocks will start junior QB Jae’vion Clark-Pugh, as 2022 starter, senior Conner Dilulio, works his way back after summer Legion baseball. Likewise, the Indians will make their own change at QB, with junior Nathan Maul taking the snaps under center this season.

Chicago (Noble/Comer) at Geneseco

Basics: Approx. 8:00 p.m., Bob Reade Field, Geneseo

Last Season: The Geneseo Maple Leafs started strong (4-2) and had a decent 5-5 season with head coach Larry Johnsen, heading into his 20th year coaching the team. The Leafs fell to the Carterville Falcons in the Class 4A first-round match, 36-7. The Comer Catamounts conquered their Chicago area rivals with a 6-2 start but ended the regular season at 6-3. They too lost their 4A first-round match, to the Evergreen Park Mustangs.

Last meeting: Geneseo 52, Chicago (Noble/Comer) 6

Overview: The Maple Leafs are bringing back 23 seniors, including quarterback AJ Weller, who was on the Western Big 6 All-First team for his punting acumen. They expect to be better this season, starting tonight against this Chicago area team.

Moline at Glenbard North

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Weber Field, Glenbard North

Last Season: The Moline Maroons ended the 2022 season with a Western Big 6 regular-season title before ultimately losing in 4OT to the Yorkville Foxes 34-31 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Glenbard North Panthers lost four of their first six games and finished with a 4-5 record.

Last meeting: None (first meeting)

Overview: This is the first meeting between the two Illinois teams. The Maroons have 18 seniors coming back, with most replacing the All-Metro first-team seniors from a year ago. The Maroons will have a running-back-by-committee, a season after the team’s former main tailback in Riley Fuller rushed for over 1,700 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. As for the Panthers, they have only a handful of seniors, led by running back Lorenzo Filice and wide receiver Patryk Golinski, under longtime head coach Ryan Wilkens.

-- Compiled by Sameer Malla