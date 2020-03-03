Mississippi River walleye regulation comments requested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We would really like anglers who are familiar with the regulations to come out and voice their opinion on how these changes have affected their fishing experience,” stated Scott Gritters, Iowa DNR Mississippi River biologist, as we discussed the regulation change. During those discussions, it was evident that he was a fan of the regulations and their effects on the fishery.

Those results can be seen in other ways as well. At the Quad-Cities Nuclear Station fish hatchery, we saw the impact immediately as the average number of eggs per female more than doubled within a decade, which is an easy indicator of the change in size of the female walleyes locally in the river. Ten-pound-plus walleyes are the norm, not the exception in local waters now, and record-sized animals are often seen.

Quad-Cities fishermen have reaped the benefits of a high-quality fishery for nearly 15 years now, but it is also great for the local economy. Both local fishermen and fishing tourists visit the Quad-Cities to enjoy the fishery, or potentially to compete at the highest levels. For example, the 2020 BPS/Cabela’s Master Walleye Circuit will be conducting its world walleye championship in the Quad-Cities this October. This is just one of several national championship competitions that have been held locally since the regulation was instilled.