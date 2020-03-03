Mississippi River walleye regulation comments requested

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IADNR) is accepting comments on proposed changes to walleye length limits on the Mississippi River, through Thursday (March 5).
The proposal deals with extending the current length limits in Mississippi River Pools 12-20 to include the entire section of the Mississippi River bordering Iowa. This will reflect regulation changes in the Minnesota and Wisconsin waters of Pool 9-12. If approved, the entire Iowa/Wisconsin and Iowa/Illinois Mississippi River boundary waters will have the same walleye regulations.
Currently, all Mississippi River pools have a 15-inch minimum walleye length limit, but all 20- to 27-inch-long walleye caught from the Mississippi River in Pools 12 through 20 must be immediately released alive. Additionally, no more than one walleye greater than 27 inches long may be taken per day.
The IADNR has scheduled listening sessions from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at three river town locations where individuals may convey their comments. The Lucille A. Carver Mississippi Riverside Environmental Research Station (LACMRERS), 3388 Highway 22, Muscatine, is the closest location to the Quad-Cities. If you are not familiar with the location, it is on the same entrance as IADNR’s Fairport Fish Hatchery. Attendees will be asked to give their names for the record and to confine their remarks to the content of the proposed length limit change.
“We would really like anglers who are familiar with the regulations to come out and voice their opinion on how these changes have affected their fishing experience,” stated Scott Gritters, Iowa DNR Mississippi River biologist, as we discussed the regulation change. During those discussions, it was evident that he was a fan of the regulations and their effects on the fishery.
Those results can be seen in other ways as well. At the Quad-Cities Nuclear Station fish hatchery, we saw the impact immediately as the average number of eggs per female more than doubled within a decade, which is an easy indicator of the change in size of the female walleyes locally in the river. Ten-pound-plus walleyes are the norm, not the exception in local waters now, and record-sized animals are often seen.
Quad-Cities fishermen have reaped the benefits of a high-quality fishery for nearly 15 years now, but it is also great for the local economy. Both local fishermen and fishing tourists visit the Quad-Cities to enjoy the fishery, or potentially to compete at the highest levels. For example, the 2020 BPS/Cabela’s Master Walleye Circuit will be conducting its world walleye championship in the Quad-Cities this October. This is just one of several national championship competitions that have been held locally since the regulation was instilled.
Comments on the proposed length limit change can also be submitted through Thursday via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov, or by mail to Joe Larscheid, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034.
Illinois turkey tags available March 10: There are Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season permits still available after the third lottery drawings and they will be sold beginning March 10 at 8 a.m., over the counter by Illinois DNR Direct license and permit vendors. These tags are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so do not procrastinate in securing those tags.
Currently, there are tags available for every county surrounding the Quad-Cities. However, second and third seasons are not available in over half the area counties. Each Illinois hunter is allowed to obtain three permits for their spring hunt. The three permit aggregate includes any landowner permits, youth, or any other special tagging situations.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com