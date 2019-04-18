There’s no question in Muscatine boys soccer coach Jose Varela’s mind that Thursday was a missed opportunity.
After falling behind by a goal in the opening half against Davenport West, Muscatine scored the equalizing goal in the 62nd minute but missed two penalty kicks that would have won the game in regulation.
Instead, Davenport West’s Huy Tran swiped the ball from Muscatine and converted a goal in the 95th minute to hand Muscatine a 2-1 home loss in overtime.
“This one hurts,” Varela said. “We controlled the game. We practice penalty kicks all the time and put all of them away.
“We’ve gone through practice where every single guy makes them and today we missed two. I guess every team has things like that but it’s frustrating as a coach because you can’t do anything to help them.”
In the first half, Varela constantly implored his team to play with more effort and anticipate plays. Instead, Muscatine (3-5, 2-2 MAC) spent much of the first half reacting, resulting in Davenport West (3-6, 2-3 MAC) taking a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute when senior Huy Tran scored after a goal kick got behind Muscatine defenders.
“When you’re flat-footed and when you stand there and react to the game it takes longer to respond,” Varela said. “If you’re anticipating you’re going to be on it and we weren’t because a lot of us were reacting.”
The Muskies didn’t have many offensive chances in to speak of in the first half, either. But the second half was a different story, as Muscatine had the ball in the attacking third a majority of the time. That started right away, as senior Hector Martinez had a pair of shots saved by Davenport West keeper Dalton Carstens in the half’s opening minutes.
Moments later, Muscatine’s Brighton Kraft launched a shot that bounced off the crossbar. But, in the 62nd minute, Muscatine finally broke through when Miles Melendez crossed the ball into Martinez, who took a touch and fired a missile by Carstens to tie the game 1-1.
“Miles played really well,” Varela said. “I thought we came in playing decently. We played with a game plan to move the ball, move it quickly and move it wide.”
In the 65th minute, Angel Arceo was fouled in the box, setting up a penalty kick that he sailed over the crossbar. Just 11 minutes later, the Muskies were given another chance at a penalty kick to avoid overtime but Martinez kicked it directly to Carstens, who then saved a rebound shot by Martinez.
“I just think it’s a lack of focus,” Varela said of the penalty kicks. “If you’re focused you’re going to put the goal away. I always tell them the shooter has the advantage because he knows where he’s going. I think Martinez said he picked a corner but he went right to the keeper.
“Arceo sailed his and he knows better. We all know better.”
In the opening minutes of overtime, Tran stole the ball from the Muskies and drew a foul, forcing a free kick. Muscatine goalie Carson Borde made a diving stop to stave off a loss in the sudden death overtime. That only lasted a few minutes, as Tran stole the ball in the 95th minute and put it in the back of the net to seal the Muskies’ fate.
“We made some mistakes that cost us,” Varela said. “Great job to Davenport West, they deserved to win because we didn’t go out there and claim this. We’re going to have to pick ourselves Monday or it’s going to be worse for us.”
Muscatine will hit the road to play Davenport North, the No. 15 ranked team in Class 3A Monday.