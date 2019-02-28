After more than a year away, Robbie Lawler is ready for his return.
The Bettendorf grad fights Ben Askren in UFC 235 Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Lawler's first fight since tearing his ACL and meniscus in his left knee during a bout against Rafael dos Anjos on Dec. 16, 2017.
More than 14 months later, Lawler feels healthy, and the former welterweight champion is eager to regain his place as one of the promotion's more electrifying fighters.
"The knee's doing great, the body's feeling great," he said. "I had an awesome training camp, my coaches did a great job getting me ready to go again."
Lawler suffered the injury during the third round of his fight, but he showed his grit by lasting all five rounds before losing an unanimous decision to dos Anjos.
He had surgery on Jan. 10 and then began the long rehab process.
"After surgery, you could barely move your leg, you could barely bend it, barely straighten it, a little painful," Lawler said. "So I knew that I wanted not to rush it and take my time so I could do it correctly and be the best fighter I've ever been."
Lawler has always tried to keep his card full since starting his career in 2001. He fought six times that year and averaged more than two fights a year since, including four fights in 2014, the year he claimed the welterweight title.
Last year was the first year in his career he didn't have a fight, and though the reason behind the layoff was unfortunate, it's a break Lawler admitted was needed.
"It's ended up being a blessing," Lawler said. "I got to spend a lot of time with my family and just work on myself, get time away from the sport, and I took it as a blessing, rolled with the punches and tried to get better."
The injury has forced Lawler to rebuild his body from the ground up, until he was cleared to start fight training again in October.
"Right away I started messing around on my power plates just to get the blood flowing, just range of motion stuff, but as soon as I got over to the training center, now it was like, 'OK, now we have to create stability in your leg, get your glutes to fire,'" Lawler said. "A lot of my muscles weren't firing, and I was starting from scratch basically, get your calves to fire, get your muscles to work in unison. It was a long process."
Now, Lawler feels like a different fighter, a stronger fighter, especially in his lower body. He's always been a powerful striker, with 20 of his 28 career wins coming by knockout, but he feels like he's more than that now at this point in his career.
"It's been a learning experience. I've been able to build my body up to be stronger than it was before," Lawler said. "People will see it, I'm a stronger fighter now. I'm doing stuff I wouldn't ordinarily do because it's easier now. My body has changed a lot and it's going to be fun to go out there and fight again."
Because of the long layoff, Saturday's fight feels similar to Lawler's return to the UFC in 2013. He hadn't fought in the league's top promotion since 2004 and had to hone his craft in some other promotions. He returned to the UFC with a bang, winning eight of his nine fights and claiming the welterweight title.
He's 3-2 since, including the loss to dos Anjos.
"I think there's similarities because it's been a long layoff and a long time since I've fought in this organization," Lawler said. "I'm a different fighter than I was the last time so that's very similar, and I'm ready to go out there and enjoy myself again."
Lawler's latest opponent is making his UFC debut but is bringing plenty of clout into the fight. Askren is a former welterweight champion with both ONE and Bellator promotions and wrestled at the University of Missouri as well as in the 2008 Olympics, though he didn't medal.
"I just need to be well-rounded and sharp the whole time," Lawler said. "I've obviously been working on all aspect.s ... I'm going to be ready wherever the fight goes."