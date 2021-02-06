Moline boys off to hot start

It didn’t take long after the season started for the Moline boys basketball team to bring the excitement.
The Maroons opened with a thrilling 58-56 win over Normal Community on a last-second mid-range jumper from senior Ryne Schimmel. Moline then topped Bloomington Central Catholic 65-61 in the evening game.
Schimmel had a slow start to the early game, missing his first two shots, but went 6-for-7 to close the game for 15 points, including the most important shot of the day.
The play wasn’t designed for Schimmel to have the final shot, but that’s just how it played out.
“We were trying to hold for the last shot and moving the ball around,” Schimmel said. “The ball ended up in my hands, and I always have the confidence to just pull up, and the shot fell.”
Moline trailed 50-43 heading into the final quarter before successfully applying a full court press against Normal Community, holding them to just six points in the fourth. That extra pressure helped spark the comeback for coach Sean Taylor’s team.
“The press helped speed them up and force a few turnovers that led to extra possessions for us,” Taylor said. “We had forced a couple turnovers that led to some easy layups, and our guys had some good finishing around the rim to seal the deal.”
Sophomore standout guard Brock Harding was everywhere on the court for the Maroons, coming away with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Harding was instrumental on both ends of the floor, something he’s been comfortable doing since his first season on varsity last year.
“We’re all young, but coach gave me a lot of responsibility in my first year to be in control of the game,” Harding said. “I’ve locked in over the offseason to become a better leader so we can all work hard and play together.”
Rob Pulliam was the breakout star of the game against the Saints, with 19 points on 9-of-13 from the field and five rebounds.
The junior guard had a great offensive night but also helped lock down the Bloomington guards on the defensive end.
“It feels good to finally be able to play again,” Pulliam said. “After sitting out for so long it’s nice to get out there and show off the hard work we had from contact days and our own personal training.”
Pulliam transferred from Rock Island following his sophomore year and said he is committed to getting better every day.
“Having a game like tonight helps me gain confidence,” Pulliam said. “I just want to work hard every day to be a better player.”
Team chemistry plays an important role for Moline with a lot of returning players from last season.
“Last year was my first year on varsity along with Ryne,” Harding said. “Getting the opportunity to play is great for the team, but it’s even better for our two seniors. Ryne is one of the best shooters in the Big 6, and Michael Galvin gives it his all on defense. It’s nice to just go out there and play basketball with the team.”
That love of the game is very apparent to the coaching staff, according to Taylor.
“They all love basketball, and they made our jobs easier as coaches by working out on their own in the offseason,” Taylor said. “I have to credit them with getting better in both skill and physically.”
The opportunity to play means the world to Schimmel, who wasn’t sure it was going to happen.
“I was really losing the hope with every passing day,” Schimmel said. “When I heard the news I was so happy and ready to go. This opportunity means everything to me, and we’re going to work hard every day and take advantage of the time we have.”