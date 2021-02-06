Moline boys off to hot start

Sophomore standout guard Brock Harding was everywhere on the court for the Maroons, coming away with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Harding was instrumental on both ends of the floor, something he’s been comfortable doing since his first season on varsity last year.

“We’re all young, but coach gave me a lot of responsibility in my first year to be in control of the game,” Harding said. “I’ve locked in over the offseason to become a better leader so we can all work hard and play together.”

Rob Pulliam was the breakout star of the game against the Saints, with 19 points on 9-of-13 from the field and five rebounds.

The junior guard had a great offensive night but also helped lock down the Bloomington guards on the defensive end.

“It feels good to finally be able to play again,” Pulliam said. “After sitting out for so long it’s nice to get out there and show off the hard work we had from contact days and our own personal training.”

Pulliam transferred from Rock Island following his sophomore year and said he is committed to getting better every day.

“Having a game like tonight helps me gain confidence,” Pulliam said. “I just want to work hard every day to be a better player.”