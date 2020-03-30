Moline Conservation Club hosts CPO Petreikis

The Moline Conservation Club, a founding member of QCCA, recently hosted Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police officer Tony Petreikis at its monthly meeting.
The night began with the presentation, with the club donating nearly a dozen specialized flashlights and a couple pairs of night vision binoculars to assist the officers of Region 1 with their duties across Northwestern Illinois. The Moline Conservation Club has a long history of supporting the conservation officers in our area, including donating a camera that took many of the pictures he used during his PowerPoint presentation.
There were a lot of funny stories about people poaching deer and turkey eggs. There were also fishing tips for Lake George learned from people taking too many hybrid striped bass. But there were also some sad stories, too. One of the sad realities of listening to Petreikis was the continuing issue of drug abuse in the Quad-Cities area, particularly Methamphetamine, commonly just called “Meth.”
“Meth is a freakin’ nightmare, and that is the best way I can put it,” began Petreikis as he relayed a few stories about non-game issues they deal with. “It is the worst drug that I have had to deal with over the years, and it is the worst drug for people getting hooked."
Petreikis said one person with whom he had a run-in confessed to having had a meth addiction since he was 15. Now 45, his meth addiction completely controlled his life.
“If you take the time to listen to someone as a human being, you begin to understand the devastation these drugs are doing to people’s lives,” he continued.
While Petreikis does not spend as much time in the field as he used to, office time comes with experience and rank. However, not all game warden work is done in the field. One of the recent operations conducted in our area was a review of commercial fish on the Mississippi River.
These specialized operations are not unique, though. Last year, the Quad-Cities area conservation officers wanted to emphasize safe boat operations and ultimately wrote more driving while intoxicated tickets to area boaters than any other district in the state.
This past year they conducted an audit on the commercial fishing industry on the Mississippi River and if all license holders and merchants were reporting their information accurately.
After an extensive review, it was found that nearly all the commercial fish caught locally were sent to the greater Chicagoland area. One of the unique bits of information was that a conservation officer must be “Cook County Listed” in order to work in the Chicago area so officers from across the state, many of whom had previously worked the county, were pulled in to help. There were a couple retailers in particular that were repetitive, significant offenders, which needed an audit to help stay lawful in their practices.
Overall, the career of a conservation officer can be tough as you rarely deal with people who are happy to see you. However, I believe Officer Petreikis summed up his career well when he stated, "Everyone has not liked the way I have enforced the law, but I have enforced the law fairly, and strictly, and the reality of it is that … no matter what, nobody can say they were treated differently.”
