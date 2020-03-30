Moline Conservation Club hosts CPO Petreikis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If you take the time to listen to someone as a human being, you begin to understand the devastation these drugs are doing to people’s lives,” he continued.

While Petreikis does not spend as much time in the field as he used to, office time comes with experience and rank. However, not all game warden work is done in the field. One of the recent operations conducted in our area was a review of commercial fish on the Mississippi River.

These specialized operations are not unique, though. Last year, the Quad-Cities area conservation officers wanted to emphasize safe boat operations and ultimately wrote more driving while intoxicated tickets to area boaters than any other district in the state.

This past year they conducted an audit on the commercial fishing industry on the Mississippi River and if all license holders and merchants were reporting their information accurately.