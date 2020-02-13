Moline falls on senior night against Galesburg

An up-and-down season for the Moline girls basketball team ended with an up-and-down Senior Night on Thursday.

Moline dropped its last conference game of the season to Galesburg, 79-67, in a matchup that became very close and physical down the stretch.

The Maroons trailed most of the game until they charged back in the third and fourth quarters to take a 62-61 lead with 4:04 left to play. However, they were outscored 18-6 in the second half of the quarter.

Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour spoke to her team at halftime to get them in the right mindset for the second half but wished that they could have come out with the same intensity in the first half.

“We didn’t come out as aggressive as we should have at the start of the game,” Sant Amour said. “I was not happy with how the team was content on defense. That’s not the way we wanted to end the regular season.”

Moline (19-12, 8-6) had six seniors that they honored before the game (Whitney Taylor, Kelsi Curtis, Tessa Thompson, Claire Eaton, Ali Burroughs and Cierra McNamee), and Sant Amour has mixed feelings about the celebration.

