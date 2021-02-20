Moline girls hold on for win against Rock Island

The Moline girls basketball team overcame lapses in its trademark defensive intensity on Saturday to hold on for a 54-50 win over Rock Island, the Maroons' third conference win in a row.

Both teams were in foul trouble for much of the game, with the Maroons picking up 21 fouls, including four on key players Bralee Trice and Kadence Tatum. Trice had three fouls early in the first half, causing her to sit much of the first two quarters.

Trice made the most of the time she was on the court, as the senior ended up with 19 points and went an impressive 10-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Trice is one of the most experienced members of coach Randy Weibel's squad, and she's learned over time to not get frustrated when things aren't going her way.

"It's something I've been working on my whole career, to not let things in the past affect my play in the present," Trice said. "I have to do what I can out on the court for us to win, and that means I need to stay on the court."

Weibel echoed his senior's statements and knows how important she is to the team on both ends of the floor.