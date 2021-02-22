Moline girls roll to fourth straight win

“I’ve never been a big girl, so I have to fight during every possession,” Hazen said. “I try to bring that hustle to every game for every minute that I’m on the court.”

The Moline soccer star and football kicker finished with only three points, but hauled in six rebounds, had two steals and four assists.

Hazen uses her stamina from soccer training to help out on the basketball court, but that’s not where the similarities between the two sports stop.

“Soccer and basketball are very similar sports in my mind,” Hazen said. “It’s not just the stamina aspect, but using vision to find an open player on the court or on the soccer field.”

The Maroons were led in scoring by Bella Smith's 18 points — and she also added three steals, two rebounds and an assist. The senior was 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, as well. Bralee Trice and Nadi McDowell-Nunn added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Emily Wilson, the aforementioned rim runner for Quincy, was the Blue Devils leading scorer with 11 points, seven rebounds, and one block, steal and assist. No other Quincy player reached double-digit scoring.

The four-game win streak is nice from the Maroons, but Weibel doesn’t want his girls to stop with just that.