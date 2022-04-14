Moline Little League dedicates field to Derek Lindauer

The late Derek Lindauer had a vision of building the Moline baseball program from the ground up.

So, it’s only fitting that the former Moline baseball coach’s name will live on after having a Moline Little League field named after him.

Thursday evening’s dedication ceremony followed the Moline Little League kickoff before field two was officially renamed Derek Lindauer Field.

The Lindauer family was given a gift to commemorate the occasion before Moline’s baseball coaches noted how fitting it is to rename the field in his honor.

Moline baseball coach Craig Schimmel said the idea arose over the winter when he and Moline Little League president Jack Burns, along with MLL Vice President Randy Jasper, pitched the idea.

“There’s no better way to recognize him,” Schimmel said. “I appreciated what they’ve done and I know his family does as well.”

Lindauer, Moline’s baseball coach of 19 years and an IBC Hall of Famer, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 1 at age 58 after heart complications. Lindauer was also an assistant boys basketball coach and led the baseball team to 12 Western Big 6 Conference titles, 11 regional plaques, five sectional crowns and two state trophy finishes — third place in 2002 and fourth in 1996 before stepping down in 2011.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati threw out the first pitch after all of the little league teams were introduced, shared fist bumps with Schimmel at home plate and paraded around the field.

“You talk to any coach around the area, the success of the high school program begins with the youth,” said Schimmel, who started coaching with Lindauer in 2001. “That’s the idea that Derek had envisioned when he took over the program and he was able to stabilize the program and build it into one of the better ones in our area and in the state.”

The weather was chilly and the wind was gusting, but the sun was shining and a large crowd was in attendance. Schimmel said Derek Lindauer Field will provide a lasting connection for the next generation of young baseball players for years to come.

“It’s going to be there forever, and every kid that steps on this field can say that he had an influence on their lives playing on Derek Lindauer Field,” Schimmel said. “He would probably be humbled by it, but at the same token be very, very proud. It’s one thing that he cherished is seeing kids having fun, and what better way than playing baseball.”

A Derek Lindauer Sportsmanship Award was also introduced to recognize a player or coach that best shows respect on and off the diamond.

Moline assistant coach Jim Zacharewicz said it’s an honor for the staff and a proud moment for the program to continue to honor Lindauer.

“He’s certainly smiling down right now,” Zacharewicz said. “He would be humbled and honored by the group that showed up here.”

Lindauer helped build the baseball program to what it is today, and his name will continue to be a part of its tradition.

“Thousands and thousands of kids' lives have already been touched by him prior to this day,” Schimmel said, “and it’s great to see that thousands and thousands more will be moving forward.”

