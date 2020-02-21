Moline's Parker battles through adversity to place

CHAMPAIGN — Moline junior DJ Parker showed his resolve on Friday in his quarterfinal victory in the IHSA State Wrestling Finals at State Farm Center.
Parker defeated Phillip Dozier of Glenbard West by a 12-8 decision to punch his ticket to the Class 3A semifinals at 182-pounds.
What doesn’t show in the final score is that Parker spent most of the first period on his back and overcame a 5-0 deficit and scored six points in the final period to break a 6-6 tie going into the third.
The Maroon had a simple yet effective mentality going into his match.
“I knew that I was the better wrestler and I didn’t want my journey to stop there,” Parker said. “The plan was to get here and climb the podium as much as I could. That’s the dream.”
Parker later dropped a tough 4-2 semifinal decision to Montini's Trevor Swier.
Parker was the lone Maroon to make it to the semifinals as Charlie Farmer (106), Noah Tapia (113) and Kole Brower (132) all lost their quarterfinal matches and had to fight through wrestlebacks to stay alive. All three Maroons survived the second round of wrestlebacks and will have one more match Saturday morning to be a place winner.
Also surviving the wrestleback rounds was Geneseo's Luke Henkhaus, who won a 3-1 decision over Tyler Evitts of Oak Forest at 126-pounds. Henkhaus grabbed two early points with a takedown and controlled the rest of the match to keep alive his hopes of placing at state.
“That first takedown was huge,” Henkhaus said. “It helped me take momentum right out of the gate and showed that I was the dominant wrestler in the match. It gets in their head.”
Henkhaus has to win one more match to make himself a state place winner, which is something he has been shooting for all season. He feels more confident than ever.
“I’ve been figuring out what works best for me in this tournament as I go,” Henkhaus said. “I want to control the match with my pace and not theirs, and it’s just been about finding what feels right and getting settled in to a match.”
Henkhaus is the last Maple Leaf standing as Anthony Montez and Logan Tuggle lost in the consolation bracket. Cory Hoyle of Morton handed Montez a 15-4 major decision setback in the second round of wrestlebacks and Tuggle dropped an 11-4 decision to Elijah Reyes of Antioch.
Rock Island senior Victor Guzman will also be a place winner. He made it to the Class 2A 132-pound semifinals where he dropped an 8-0 major decision decision to top-seeded and undefeated Caleb Tyus (42-0) of Civic Memorial.
Rocks sophomore Aoci Bernard dropped a 9-3 decision to Mattoon's Rick Wright in the first round of the 2A 120-pound consolation bracket.