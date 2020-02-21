Moline's Parker battles through adversity to place

CHAMPAIGN — Moline junior DJ Parker showed his resolve on Friday in his quarterfinal victory in the IHSA State Wrestling Finals at State Farm Center.

Parker defeated Phillip Dozier of Glenbard West by a 12-8 decision to punch his ticket to the Class 3A semifinals at 182-pounds.

What doesn’t show in the final score is that Parker spent most of the first period on his back and overcame a 5-0 deficit and scored six points in the final period to break a 6-6 tie going into the third.

The Maroon had a simple yet effective mentality going into his match.

“I knew that I was the better wrestler and I didn’t want my journey to stop there,” Parker said. “The plan was to get here and climb the podium as much as I could. That’s the dream.”

Parker later dropped a tough 4-2 semifinal decision to Montini's Trevor Swier.

Parker was the lone Maroon to make it to the semifinals as Charlie Farmer (106), Noah Tapia (113) and Kole Brower (132) all lost their quarterfinal matches and had to fight through wrestlebacks to stay alive. All three Maroons survived the second round of wrestlebacks and will have one more match Saturday morning to be a place winner.