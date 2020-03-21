Moline’s Ryba has strong Illini hockey season cut short before nationals

Ryba, who has played hockey since he started whacking things with an old hockey stick around age 2, considered the Cyclones’ program before not getting the interest he’d hoped for. Ryba was drafted by Green Bay in the eighth round of the USHL Phase I Futures draft when he was eligible at 16 but chose to go to a college with hockey instead of playing as an amateur in the top junior league.

He played for the AAA Chicago Young Americans club hockey team in high school during which time he also played tennis four years and qualified for state doubles as a senior with Dylan Wiemers. During hockey season, he made the three-hour-plus trip to Chicago, with he or his dad, Wojciech, driving four times a week, often getting home after 1 a.m.

“It was tough, but we got through it,” Kacper said. “I definitely feel like I took it a lot more seriously than some kids, considering the sacrifices that I’ve made.”

Now, Ryba is spending his time hitting pucks in the basement and studying as a kinesiology major, who plans to eventually attend grad school and become a physical therapist.

Education tops his priorities, but hockey remains a possibility after college.