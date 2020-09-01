Moline takes dual cross country wins over Rock Island

Despite a long break since his last 3-mile race, it was business as usual Tuesday for Moline's Jackson McClellan.
The Maroons senior got right back to work with a first place finish against Rock Island in a time of 16 minutes, 22 seconds. The Rocks' home course at Longview Park has plenty of hills, but McClellan thinks it was a good first test at 3 miles this season.
"It was good to get back into the normal groove," McClellan said. "That was probably my first 3-mile race since state last season, so I was happy to get back into it."
Moline raced against United Township on Friday night, but the race was shortened to two miles because of the heat.
McClellan was followed by teammate Jon Hutton, who is settling into his role as Moline's No. 2 runner. Hutton finished with a time of 17 minutes, 25 seconds. Moline took seven of the top eight positions in the race. Rock Island was led by Donovan Garro, who had a fifth place finish in 18 minutes, 25 seconds.
Like all runners, Hutton is adjusting to the new reality of a season effected by COVID-19 but is making the most of the opportunity.
"Running these smaller races makes a huge difference in how I approach things," Hutton said. "I'm mostly on my own and have to pace myself. Every race though, I have to try and enjoy the run."
McClellan echoed his teammates' thoughts and is relishing the last few races of his cross country career.
"I still have time goals that I want to hit," McClellan said. "I want to try and get under 15 minutes this season. We're training every day as hard as we can because this is the last year and we have to put in the work. We're lucky that we even have a season right now."
Moline sophomore Eryn Robertson took home the victory in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 44 seconds. Mackenzie Meirhaeghe of Rock Island placed second at 21 minutes, 35 seconds. Like the boys, Moline also won the dual against the conference rival Rock Island.
This was the first meet win of Robertson's career, as the Maroons' senior standout Lylia Gomez is being held out of races as she awaits the results of a COVID-19 test. The sophomore was happy to come out on top but has her eyes focused on overall season goals.
"The goal is to definitely break the 20 minute mark this season," Robertson said. "I've done it before but I hadn't had enough training before the start of the season to do that right away."
Aside from the personal running goals, Robertson wants to bond more with her team.
"I definitely want to make more friendships and spend time with all of my teammates," Robertson said. "I enjoy when we have fun runs together and I want us to put in the work to get better."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!