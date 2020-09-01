Moline takes dual cross country wins over Rock Island

McClellan echoed his teammates' thoughts and is relishing the last few races of his cross country career.

"I still have time goals that I want to hit," McClellan said. "I want to try and get under 15 minutes this season. We're training every day as hard as we can because this is the last year and we have to put in the work. We're lucky that we even have a season right now."

Moline sophomore Eryn Robertson took home the victory in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 44 seconds. Mackenzie Meirhaeghe of Rock Island placed second at 21 minutes, 35 seconds. Like the boys, Moline also won the dual against the conference rival Rock Island.

This was the first meet win of Robertson's career, as the Maroons' senior standout Lylia Gomez is being held out of races as she awaits the results of a COVID-19 test. The sophomore was happy to come out on top but has her eyes focused on overall season goals.

"The goal is to definitely break the 20 minute mark this season," Robertson said. "I've done it before but I hadn't had enough training before the start of the season to do that right away."

Aside from the personal running goals, Robertson wants to bond more with her team.

"I definitely want to make more friendships and spend time with all of my teammates," Robertson said. "I enjoy when we have fun runs together and I want us to put in the work to get better."

