Moline tennis repeats at sectional behind doubles title

After finishing as sectional doubles runners-up last year, the Moline duo won both the Western Big 6 Conference and sectional doubles titles and compiled a 16-3 record together this season.

Myers said having 13 years of tennis culminate with the title was a fine way to end her competitive tennis career.

“With COVID and everything, I thought it was just an amazing way to end the season,” she said. “This was my goal, and I feel proud of myself and Sarah and the team that we got to accomplish everything that we wanted to do.”

Despite not having a state meet, the girls were happy to finish the season together, especially with a win.

“It was the best feeling that we could have had to replace state, and it was a team effort, which was even better,” Gustafson said. “It was the whole team contributing and everybody worked as hard as they possibly could.”

Myers would have liked to play further at the state meet, but remained grateful for the ending.

“Ending sectionals with a win was definitely a way to end my tennis career,” she said.