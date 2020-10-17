Moline tennis repeats at sectional behind doubles title

The Moline girls tennis team ended a very different season with a very big win.
Moline’s top-seeded duo of Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson won the doubles title at the Class 2A Pekin Sectional, the final piece of the team’s collective effort to take the title. The Maroons tallied 16 points, holding off Normal Community (13) and Danville (11) in the top three.
It was Moline’s first time winning back-to-back sectional titles since a run of 13 straight from 2001-13.
Myers and Gustafson won all four matches in straight sets, but all six Maroons won matches this weekend to contribute.
Myers, a senior, and Gustafson, a junior, defeated fifth-seeded Aviv Sagiv and Leah Luchinski of Champaign Centennial, 6-1, 7-5 in the doubles title match. The Centennial duo beat the No. 2-seeded Kedzie Griffin/Lexi Ellis of Danville, 6-2, 7-6 (1) to reach the final.
Gustafson said the title match was extremely intense knowing how tight the top of the leaderboard was.
“As pressuring as it was, it was almost more motivating than it was stressful because me and Lauren really wanted it this year,” she said.
“I knew it was definitely a huge thing for us to win,” Myers said of the title match. “Since we won, we basically guaranteed the team title for us.”
After finishing as sectional doubles runners-up last year, the Moline duo won both the Western Big 6 Conference and sectional doubles titles and compiled a 16-3 record together this season.
Myers said having 13 years of tennis culminate with the title was a fine way to end her competitive tennis career.
“With COVID and everything, I thought it was just an amazing way to end the season,” she said. “This was my goal, and I feel proud of myself and Sarah and the team that we got to accomplish everything that we wanted to do.”
Despite not having a state meet, the girls were happy to finish the season together, especially with a win.
“It was the best feeling that we could have had to replace state, and it was a team effort, which was even better,” Gustafson said. “It was the whole team contributing and everybody worked as hard as they possibly could.”
Myers would have liked to play further at the state meet, but remained grateful for the ending.
“Ending sectionals with a win was definitely a way to end my tennis career,” she said.
Moline coach Brooke Forsberg’s primary goal is typically getting as many girls to state as possible. Winning the sectional title made for the perfect end to a season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without wins from every single girl on the team,” Forsberg said, “we would not have been able to win the title, and that’s something they can really be excited about.”
Moline’s fourth-seeded senior, Monika Birski, fell 6-2, 6-1 to top-seeded Kruthi Sudhir of Normal Community in her semifinal match. Birski battled in the third-place match after dropping the first set, but fell 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 to third-seeded Anna Mayes of Normal Community.
Second-seeded Madeline Gentry beat Sudhir 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to win the singles title.
Birski said she was “ecstatic” the team could repeat as sectional champions her senior season. Despite the challenge of having to navigate a tough singles draw, she said she still had fun.
“Even though I’m not the happiest with my outcome today, I’m glad my teammates Sarah and Lauren were able to secure first place and that we were able to as a team as well,” she said. “It’s bittersweet having the season end, but I’ll forever be thankful that I even got a season, and I’m excited for what’s to come next.”
Forsberg was happy the team could finish the year together and send the seniors off with some team hardware one last time. Matti Brower is a senior along with Birski and Myers. Brower and freshman Zayda Graham beat the No. 4 seed from NC in three sets their opening match. Moline junior Camille Keys also picked up a singles win on Friday.
“We had a really great season and accomplished a lot together as a team,” Forsberg said. “Many of them accomplished a lot individually as well in their own matches. Just being happy with their overall careers was really great.”
