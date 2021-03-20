Moline volleyball holds on for win against Sterling

That support was important to Caylee Brandes as she settles into a new role in her sophomore season.

Brandes got her first varsity playing time against Rock Island in the Maroons' first match of the season and has adjusted to the intensity that varsity volleyball has to offer.

"As only a sophomore I was nervous before the first game," Brandes said. "The seniors really took me in, though, and made me feel at home. It feels more like we're a family than a team at times."

On the other side of the net, Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said his team feels the pressure from every opponent and knows it has a target on its back.

"What we've been able to do the last couple years and throughout the history of the program is remarkable," Dykeman said. "We've only had one sub-30 win season in the last eight years, but every team we play against is always going to give their best effort."

The Golden Warriors had only Friday's practice to prepare for the game on Saturday, knowing they would be without the Borum twins. Dykeman was happy with how his girls stepped up to the challenge.