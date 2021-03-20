Moline volleyball holds on for win against Sterling

It took the entire team on Saturday afternoon for the Moline volleyball team to pick up a win against Western Big 6 Conference rival Sterling.
The Maroons defeated the Golden Warriors 25-14, 19-25, 25-16 to go 3-0 on the season. Reigning Class 3A state champion Sterling fell to 2-1 with the loss.
Both teams were without key players as Sterling was without Bree and Brooklyn Borum and Moline was without Sophia Potter and Ella Ramsay.
The Maroons didn't find themselves relying on any one particular player, instead trusting in each other and their system to get the job done against a tough conference opponent.
"Every girl on this team brings their best effort every single night," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "They bring the energy which is a part of our culture, and it allows everyone to be able to contribute on the court."
Moline never trailed in the first game, and although it dropped the second, the energy that Fetter mentioned as part of the culture carried through the entire match and helped the Maroons pull away in the third set.
Senior Ava Michna was proud of how she and the rest of the team played for each other out on the court.
"We always bring the great energy, and when we make mistakes, we bounce back as quickly as we can," Michna said. "Everyone on the team has their heads in the game and support each other, from the girls on the court to the girls on the bench."
That support was important to Caylee Brandes as she settles into a new role in her sophomore season.
Brandes got her first varsity playing time against Rock Island in the Maroons' first match of the season and has adjusted to the intensity that varsity volleyball has to offer.
"As only a sophomore I was nervous before the first game," Brandes said. "The seniors really took me in, though, and made me feel at home. It feels more like we're a family than a team at times."
On the other side of the net, Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said his team feels the pressure from every opponent and knows it has a target on its back.
"What we've been able to do the last couple years and throughout the history of the program is remarkable," Dykeman said. "We've only had one sub-30 win season in the last eight years, but every team we play against is always going to give their best effort."
The Golden Warriors had only Friday's practice to prepare for the game on Saturday, knowing they would be without the Borum twins. Dykeman was happy with how his girls stepped up to the challenge.
"The kids did well today given we only had one practice to implement our game plan," Dykeman said. "They took a good team to three, and adapting to adversity is something that every team is going to have to prepare for this season."
With three straight victories to start the season, Fetter and the rest of the team are still taking things one game at a team.
"It all comes back to our slogan for the season," Fetter said. "I want these girls to be grateful for the chance we have to play and to appreciate being able to get out the court and make it count."