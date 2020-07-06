Monday sports shorts

Four test positive at Iowa
Despite conducting far fewer tests for COVID-19 than in the previous week-long reporting cycles, the Iowa athletic department recorded its highest percentage of positive test results last week.
Iowa reported Monday four positive results among the five COVID-19 tests that were administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of June 29-July 5 as part of the return-to-campus protocol.
Since testing began on May 29 as part of a pilot program that will serve as a blueprint for re-opening the entire campus, a total of 413 student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff members have been tested for the coronavirus.
A total of 21 positive tests and 392 negative tests have been received and 18 of the positive tests have been recorded in the past three weeks.
Before being tested, Iowa’s athletic department is asking participants to sign a pledge designed to encourage individuals to think about potential consequences to their actions.
Director of athletics Gary Barta said the pledge is just that, not a release form of any type.
“It’s more of a commitment and an understanding that in order to reduce the possibility of someone getting infected, we all have to take some personal responsibility,’’ Barta said, adding that he signed the pledge before being test prior to his return to campus on June 1.
Following any positive test result, protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff is followed beginning with contact tracing procedures.
The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.
Illini add defensive back
Illinois continues to build its 2021 football recruiting class around talent from Florida.
Defensive back Demond "DD" Snyder became the seventh Florida player to become part of a recruiting class that numbers 11 players.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Tampa Catholic safety finished his junior season with 42 tackles and two interceptions in nine games for a team that reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs in Florida.
Ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect, Snyder is ranked as the 214th-top prospect overall in the state.
Snyder chose the Fighting Illini over Indiana, Louisville and Central Florida.
