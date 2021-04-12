 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's local briefs
0 comments
topical

Monday's local briefs

  • 0

Fans can attend Illini game

University of Illinois officials announced Monday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Fighting Illini spring football game next Monday.

The game at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Illinois will also honor its men's basketball team at halftime, including a ceremony unveiling the Big Ten tournament championship banner.

The spring game is open to the public free of charge, however tickets must be reserved at fightingillini.com while supplies last. Face masks will be required and six-foot social distanced seating will be observed as outlined by current Restore Illinois Phase 4 guidelines.

Three Bees earn All-CCAC honors

Jill Kavalauskas became the first St. Ambrose University women's volleyball player to earn first-team All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors since the Fighting Bees joined the CCAC in 2015 and two other Fighting Bees were awarded second-team honors Monday.

A junior from Chicago, Kavalauskas led St. Ambrose with 365 kills and had the top hitting percentage (.231) on the team. She averaged a team-leading 4.23 kills per set in league play and also finished third on the team with 271 digs.

The Bees' Meredith Siebers and Amber Tomlin made the second team.

Siebers finished with 340 kills and led the Bees with 32 aces while Tomlin led St. Ambrose with 832 assists and was second on the team with 299 digs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nationals Vs. Cardinals preview

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News