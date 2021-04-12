Monday's local briefs

Fans can attend Illini game

University of Illinois officials announced Monday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Fighting Illini spring football game next Monday.

The game at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Illinois will also honor its men's basketball team at halftime, including a ceremony unveiling the Big Ten tournament championship banner.

The spring game is open to the public free of charge, however tickets must be reserved at fightingillini.com while supplies last. Face masks will be required and six-foot social distanced seating will be observed as outlined by current Restore Illinois Phase 4 guidelines.

Three Bees earn All-CCAC honors

Jill Kavalauskas became the first St. Ambrose University women's volleyball player to earn first-team All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors since the Fighting Bees joined the CCAC in 2015 and two other Fighting Bees were awarded second-team honors Monday.