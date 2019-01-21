A title fight press conference can oftentimes be more of a show than the actual main event.
However, that hyper-kinetic kind of hype was missing Monday at the Rhythm City Casino, where a locally-flavored pro boxing card was announced for Feb. 2.
Setting a friendly tone for an event titled "Destiny" were the main event combatants, Rock Island's Limberth Ponce and Davenport's Stephen Edwards, and two truly intertwined camps competing for the Iowa State Junior Middleweight championship.
Ponce's long-time trainer, Moline's Jeff Perez, is working the other corner while Edwards' one-time coach, East Moline's Nile Pena, is on the opposite side, too.
"It's hardly personal. This is just business," Pena explained with a laugh.
Perez, a longtime local trainer, added this is hardly the first time he's ever faced one of his fighters, and noted that more than a half dozen of his proteges are also appearing on the card.
"Jeff and I have known each other a long time," added Pena, who also has worked with several boxers as a local amateur coach. "We've traveled together to (amateur) tournaments. So there's no animosity there, only respect."
That also helps explain why neither fighter wanted to make a fist Monday when goaded into the normal pre-fight photo featuring boxers squaring off.
Instead, both Ponce and Edwards extended an index finger, claiming to be No. 1, but also pointing in deference to each other while posing with the title belt for which they are battling.
"We used to be sparring partners," Edwards explained. "Limbo's a hard-working family man just like me. We're friends. I have nothing but respect for him. Us fighting is just what's best for boxing right now in the Quad-Cities."
Ponce (16-3, 10 KOs) and Edwards (10-0-1) are a combined 18-0 in their backyard, led by 11 victories from Ponce.
Edwards has won the Continental Boxing Association's Super Middleweight and Mid-American Middleweight championships while Ponce is a 2012 Chicago Golden Gloves winner who has fought on ESPN and CBS Sports Network in televised fight cards around the country.
"I've been training hard for this because I plan to keep myself unbeaten in the Quad Cities," Ponce said in what qualified for trash talk Monday.
Among the other locals on the card are veteran journeymen such as Rock Island's Ted Muller and East Moliner's Joe Perez and Lionel Jimenez.
Also making their boxing debuts are a pair of Mixed-Martial Arts standouts from Davenport -- Shawn West is opposing Jimenez, and former Scott County Sheriff's deputy Kristine Ion-Rood is appearing in the first women's pro bout locally since 1993.
Tickets are on sale now online or by phone through the casino, or at The Market gift shop inside the facility. Tickets range from $75 ringside to $25 general admission.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. fight night, with action starting at 7, and the main event going off around 9:30.