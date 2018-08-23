CORDOVA, Ill. — Considering the legendary history of Cordova International Raceway and its visiting drag racers, it seems only right to honor that history at this weekend’s 65th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing.
After the event’s one-year absence in Memphis in 2016, the World Series is in its second year back at Cordova starting Friday at 10 a.m. and running through Sunday.
Eight legends who have contributed to the sport of drag racing will be included in the inaugural World Series of Drag Racing Hall of Fame class on Saturday.
Each inductee will be honored with a plaque of their achievements in the Cordova pavilion, along with a lifetime pass to the track.
Among the eight in this year’s Hall of Fame class are the three Masters of Ceremonies: Don “Big Daddy” Garlits, Shirley Muldowney and Arnie “The Farmer” Beswick.
Garlits, 86, is a 17-time World Champion and winner of 144 national event titles. Muldowney, 78, is a three-time World Champion and holder of 18 national event titles, and is known as the “First Lady of Drag Racing.” And Beswick, 88, is a Morrison native who has earned numerous national event titles throughout his career.
Beswick, who has family in the Quad Cities area, said it means “a whole bunch” to be included in the decorated Hall of Fame class.
“It gives you the knowledge that your fans and racing competitors realize that it’s probably something that you earned over the years with a lot of time in the sport,” Beswick said. “It’s a big honor.”
Beswick’s son-in-law is Chris Mitchell, who previously coached Riverdale basketball; his granddaughter is Moline senior volleyball player Bella Mitchell.
Beswick was thrilled to be mentioned in the same breath as Garlits. Both have careers stretching more than 60 years.
Beswick said he knew the World Series’ one-year absence in Memphis would only be that. The intimate setting and old-school feel of Cordova is something that can’t be easily replicated in a larger market.
“The stands are close to the race track itself, you really get a real feel of what the action is on the track,” Beswick said. “No matter what kind of car it is, you get a real close-up feel. Just about like you’re in the driver’s seat of the car.”
Larry Dixon, 52, a three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion, 62-time national event winner and four-time winner of the U.S. Nationals and NHRA Gatornationals, has been at the World Series the past three years. The southern California native and Indiana resident agreed that there is something special about Cordova.
“This track, and this event, it’s almost like taking a snapshot of my childhood,” said Dixon. “There was a race track like this in every town in the country. And my dad used to race Top Fuel cars and we used to go to these type of events and race.”
But Dixon said tracks and events like Cordova dwindled throughout the years.
“To be able to come here and be a part of something like that, it’s like pausing a frame of history in life and in drag racing,” Dixon said. “I’m excited about it.”
The other five Hall of Fame inductees include the late Bob Bartel, who created the World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova; Ron Colson, an Oregon Illinois, native and six-decade employee of Cordova International Raceway; Richard Hutchins, driver and owner of the famous Chevy Rebellion wheelstander; the late “Diamond Jim” Crownhart, former president of United Drag Racers Association and Sterling business owner; and Ron Leek, former owner of Byron Dragway.
“Everybody that was anything in drag racing has been at Cordova over the years,” Beswick said. “They’ve had practically every big name that you could name in the racing world here at Cordova. Especially at this event.”