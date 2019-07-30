CORDOVA, Ill. — Four individuals and two families who have made major contributions to the sport of drag racing will be inducted into the World Series of Drag Racing Hall of Fame on Aug. 24 at Cordova International Raceway.
Included in the second class of inductees into the Hall of Fame are: The Dale Creasy Family Racing, started by Dale Creasy Sr. and his brother Dean; Bruce Litton, a 27-time Top Fuel winner with 60 final-round appearances; Bob Devore, a tech official at the raceway for 40 years; Martie Devore, who worked at Cordova in various jobs for 53 years; the Wilson family, which began drag racing in 1975 with James Wilson Sr and his brother Tom; and Dave Jamison, who competed in the first World Series of Drag Racing in 1954 and has only missed two in the years since.
Each inductee will receive a plaque to commemorate their achievements located in the pavilion. Additionally, each also will receive a lifetime pass to Cordova International Raceway.
General admission tickets for the World Series of Drag Racing start at $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Children ages 6-12 will be admitted for $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. A three-day pass is $75 for adults, $20 for children.