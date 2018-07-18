Drag Racing legends Don “Big Daddy” Garlits, Shirley “Cha Cha” Muldowney, and Arnie “The Farmer” Beswick will serve as the masters of ceremonies for the 65th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing, scheduled for August 24-26 at at Cordova International Raceway.
Garlits, Muldowney and Beswick will participate in pre-race ceremonies Saturday evening. They also will be available to sign autographs for fans on Friday and Saturday.
Garlits is considered the father of drag racing and a pioneer in the sport. The 17-time World Champion driver who amassed 144 national event titles is famous for his innovative Swamp Rat dragster designs. His most famous dragster, Swamp Rat XXX, is on display at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
Muldowney, known as the “First Lady of Drag Racing,” was the first woman to receive a license to drive a Top Fuel Dragster. The three-time World Champion has 18 national event titles and was the first person to win three Top Fuel titles.
Beswick, from Morrison, Illinois, has won numerous national events over the course of his career. He has raced factory stockers to supercharged funny cars and appears at various nostalgic events around the country.