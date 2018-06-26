World champions, record-holders and several exotic racing machines highlight the lineup for the 65th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing, scheduled for Aug. 24-26 at Cordova International Raceway.
Among those entered are three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion Larry Dixon and Del Worsham, who has won IHRA and NHRA Funny Car and Top Fuel world championships.
Dom Lagana, who made the fastest IHRA pass in history in 2013, also will be bringing his Top Fuel dragster to the world’s longest continually running drag-racing event.
Also performing in the World Series will be IHRA veterans Jack Wyatt and Dale Creasy; Nostalgia Funny Car entries John Lawson, Joe Hass, the Crop Duster and the Iowa Punisher; fuel altered machines Ron Hope’s Rat Trap and Dave Hough’s Nanook; the Larsen Family jet dragsters; Scott Holdridge’s 50 Caliber jet dragster; Danny Sullivan in his Chicago Rush jet car; and Danny Crownhart in the Jet Bandit.
General admission tickets for the World Series start at $30 for Friday, $40 Saturday and $15 Sunday. Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $10 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $5 Sunday. A three-day Super Pass ticket for the entire weekend is $75 for adults and $20 for children 6-12.
Discounted tickets are available starting July 12 at all O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.