Tony Neilson won an all-time best six races in 2015.
Cal Stewart nearly equaled the local karting track owner with five victories the following year at the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom.
Together, the rivals each won thrice against each other last Labor Day Weekend in The District.
However, a funny thing happened along the way to another anticipated showdown Sunday.
Instead of the dynamic duo dominating action again, Davenport native Neilson and NASCAR shop worker Stewart combined to win only one of the 16 races at the 24th annual event.
Helping pull off the surprise party were DeWitt's Morgan Schuler, Quincy 15-year-old Riley Scott, and 18-year-old North Carolina college student Rory van der Steur.
Those three not only ranked among this weekend's first-time winners, but each claimed a pair of "Rocks," the signature awards given to the event's champions.
Both of Schuler's wins came at the direct expense of nine-time winner Stewart and Neilson, the all-time winningest local driver with 17 Rock Island Grand Prix titles.
Schuler was victorious in both the Yamaha Super Can 1 and 2 when Neilson and Stewart both crashed fighting for the lead on the final lap in each race.
"I'd rather be lucky than good," Schuler said. "Especially in street racing, where we know anything can happen. I've been leading races here before when the same thing has happened to me, so I guess this was the reward for running well and being in position. The break finally came around and went my way for a change."
Scott also won twice despite racing in the same field as Stewart and Neilson, the latter winning five poles this weekend as the top qualifier in a class.
The Payson-Seymour sophomore was victorious in both the Briggs & Stratton 206cc Medium 1 and 2. Neilson was the polesitter in the Medium 2 and turned the fastest lap in the Medium 1's feature.
"I kind of have to pinch myself," said Scott, whose father Jeff also claimed the Briggs and Stratton Masters class.
"Winning against guys like that, and winning on the same day as my dad makes me think I'm still dreaming."
Van der Steur was plenty dreamy, too, warming up for nationals later this fall by winning the King of the Streets and the end-of-the-day 125cc Open Shifter.
"It's an honor to win here against national-level competition," said Van der Steur, noting he's not close on climbing up to car-racing just yet. "Coming here last year really helped me get used to this track. I love racing here."
Other first-time RIGP winners included Jeff Scott, fellow Illinoisan Jacob Bolen (Margay Ignite Junior Shootout), Tennessee's Devon Smith-Harden (80cc Shifter) and Dave Fisher (Vintage).
Returning to the winner's circle were Bettendorf's Tim Goettsch (Yamaha Super Can Medium) and Michael Welsh (Briggs & Stratton 206cc Heavy 2), Chicagoan Lance Lane, Missouri's Pete Vetter and Bermuda's Scott Barnes (Margay Ignite Senior Shootout).
Goettsch and Vetter both won for the second straight year, with Goettsch padding his RIGP victory total to 11 overall and Vetter setting a class fast-lap record in the process.
Welsh, now a 9-time RIGP winner, last won in 2008. Lane won for the fourth time overall but first in four years. Barnes won for just the second time in 17 visits.
Besides Vetter, Donahue's Ashton Wheeler (Junior Shootout) was the only other driver nabbing a class record.
Between Neilson and Stewart, the lone win was Stewart's victory in the day-opening Travis DeVriendt Memorial.