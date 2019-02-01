Alicia Garcia scored 16 points and the Muscatine girls basketball team upset Class 5A 15th-ranked Bettendorf on Friday.
The Muskies (5-11, 5-8 MAC) used a 12-5 run to close the game to upend the Bulldogs (13-4, 10-4).
"We all (kind of) needed that one," Muscatine coach Susan Orvis said. "I'm happy for them and proud of them. We continue to tell them how close they are, that they're continuing to work right."
Kylie Wroblewski earned game-high scoring honors for Bettendorf with 17 points.
Bettendorf led most of way until the final quarter, building a 13-5 lead after the first quarter and Muscatine needed an 11-4 second quarter run to close within three points at the half.
Orvis said she changed to a zone defense that started to slow the Bettendorf offense down in the second quarter, which allowed Muscatine to crawl back into the game.
The Muskies briefly grabbed a lead in the third quarter, but they couldn't hold the advantage until the final four minutes. The last few minutes were "nip and tuck," but the Muskies took care of the ball, senior Macey Rogers knocked down some clutch free throws and the Muskies closed out their second single-digit victory of the season.
Garcia hit three of the Muskies' seven 3-pointers on the night. Zoey Long added two more for her only six points of the night.
Macey Rogers scored 12 for the Muskies, and Emily Woepking chipped in 11.
For Bettendorf, Ashley Fountain joined Wroblewski in double-digits with 11 points, including hitting all four of her free throws. For the game the Bulldogs were 13-15 from the line, including a perfect 7-7 in the first half.
The win keeps Muscatine one game behind Clinton for sixth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings. It's a quick turnaround for Muscatine, however, as it plays host to Davenport Central today in one of many make-up games over the next two weeks.
"We made a couple plays and got a couple of stops that should be invaluable moving forward," Orvis said. "We got to turn around pretty quick and get focused because we have Central coming in tomorrow.
"It wouldn't feel very good to follow that up with a flat effort."