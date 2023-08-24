Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine

Last Season: The Muscatine Muskies are coming off a 3-6 season when they were were led by junior running back Ty Cozad, who rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 20 rushing touchdowns. The Jefferson J-Hawks are coming off back-to-back winless seasons, a year ago scoring double-digit points in only one game – a 19-12 overtime loss to Davenport Central in Week 3.

Overview: The Muskies will have their senior tailback Ty Cozad back, along with 23 other seniors for Coach DJ Hawkins’ second season with new offensive and defensive playbooks. The entire offensive line also returns for this season; however, a sophomore — Gaige Curtis — will be behind center tonight. The Hawks have a new head coach in Cody Casazza, who will look to turn this team around — the last winning season was 20 years ago for the J-Hawks. His focus will be also on the running game. However, the J-Hawks are very young, as only five seniors are on this 2023 roster.