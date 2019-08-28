The mindset is simple for the Muscatine football team this season. Last year’s 5-4 bounce-back campaign was great, but they’re ready to experience playoff football.
“If we’re being honest, the mindset is playoffs,” junior Tim Nimely said. “Last year we went 5-4, above average, but we want to be better than average.”
Nimely and junior Eli Gaye return fresh off all-state seasons. Nimely rushed for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns while Gaye had 61 receptions for 862 yards and nine total touchdowns. Both players made third-team all-state last season, and their return should mean an even more explosive offense this fall.
“Last year they jumped in not really knowing what they were doing a little bit, just getting by on talent,” Muscatine coach Jake Mueller said. “I think they have a better idea of what’s going on and we have a better idea of how to use them.”
The Muskies have plenty of talent around those two, headlined by a junior class that has compiled a 16-2 record in two years of high school football. But Mueller says that group also must adjust quickly to the speed and tempo with which a varsity game is played.
“I would say some of them are playing slow,” senior Teagan Schmelzer said. “Playing slow at the varsity level is going to get you beat. They have to understand at the varsity level it’s a big jump, they’re playing faster, and it’s more intense and physical.
“We can get to where we want to be, and we want to be the best team out there.”
On offense, the Muskies have a complement of weapons surrounding their all-state duo. Senior Zach Hardy returns at wide receiver after starting every game there a year ago. Mueller expects Brady McDaniel and Sean Brown to step up as well, and defensive back Takpor Tiah will see more time as a receiver than he did last season.
The question marks are the offensive line and quarterback.
Senior Sam Wieskamp, as well as juniors Zander Morgan and Jake Draves, are all vying for the starting quarterback spot.
On the offensive line, Anthony Mathias and Xander Stoltzfus have spots locked down, but the other three are up for grabs.
“Anthony and Xander have a lot of experience, so we’re trying to fill in around those two guys,” Mueller said. “We have about six guys vying for three spots and pushing those other two guys. We feel like we have the pieces there, it’s just developing them.
“We want the competition going into game week. Iron sharpens iron.”
Nimely contends that competition across all positions is the best part of this year’s team that boasts over 50 players on the varsity roster.
“I like that everybody is fighting for a spot,” Nimely said. “Last year we had some energy, but this year we have some young guys, everybody wants to play. Everybody has backups now, so you mess up and you’re getting pulled out.”
Defensively, the Muskies will build around a line anchored by junior Togeh Deseh and a secondary featuring junior Prince Wei along with Tiah and Schmelzer. Muscatine was hit hard by graduation at linebacker but returns Daylon Shelangoski. Josh Thomas and Anthony Sanchez are expected to take on starting spots, and Nimely can be used when needed.
Most importantly, the Muskies enter this season one year older, one year wiser and with the realization that they could have very easily been in the playoffs last season had they taken care of “some little things” in the close games.
Mueller believes his team has the talent to play past the regular season this year.
It’s just a matter of consistency in all facets of the game, which he says is the biggest thing they’re building towards ahead of this season.
“I just want to maximize and reach our potential,” Mueller said. “I don’t know what that looks like as far as where we land in the district or playoffs or any of that, but I feel like if we reach our potential, we’ll be in a good spot to play in the playoffs and compete for a district title.”