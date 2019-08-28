MUSKIES AT A GLANCE

COACH: Scott Schultz, fourth season

LAST SEASON: Finished ninth at MAC tournament, had seventh-best 18-hole average team score in MAC

FAST FACT: Last season, every Muscatine golfer except one had a best-round score that was at least eight strokes better than their 18-hole average.

KEY RETURNERS: James Solt, sr.; Doug Custis, so.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: John Becker, fr.; Mike Henderson, fr.

2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 - at Western Dubuque Invitational (Thunder Hills), 10 a.m.

Sept. 10 - at Ottumwa, 12 p.m.

Sept. 12 - at Clinton Invitational (Valley Oaks), 12 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at Burlington Invitational (Flint Hills), 10 a.m.

Sept. 24 - at Cedar Falls Invitational (Beaver Hills), 9 a.m.

Sept. 27 - MAC Championship, at Kewanee Dunes, 9 a.m.

Sept. 28 - MAC Championship, at Kewanee Dunes, 9 a.m.

Oct. 2 - at Geneva, Ryder Cup-style match vs. Pleasant Valley, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 - District meet, at Hunters Ridge, 10 a.m.