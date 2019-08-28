MUSKIES AT A GLANCE

COACH: Tim Martin, sixth season

2018 RECORD: 11-21, 4-5 MAC

FAST FACT: Muscatine's 11 wins last season were nearly as many as its 12 wins in the previous two seasons combined.

KEY RETURNERS: Hannah Wieskamp, sr., MH; Hannah Reynolds, sr., OH; Kaylynn Salyars, jr., S/OH; Rylie Moss, jr., libero

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Abby Foulk, sr., OH; Emily Nietzel, sr., MH; Kaitlyn McGinnins, jr., OH; Olivia Harmon, jr., OH; Ashlyn McGinnis, so., S; Kylie Klimes, jr., S; Vada Matos, jr., DS

2019 SCHEDULE

(All games start at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 3 – Davenport West

Sept. 7 – Muskie Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sept. 10 – Pleasant Valley

Sept. 17 – at Bettendorf

Sept. 21 – Clinton Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 24 – Davenport North

Oct. 1 – at Davenport Assumption

Oct. 5 – at Cedar Rapids Prairie Invite, 9 a.m.

Oct. 8 – North Scott

Oct. 12 – at Bettendorf Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oct. 15 – Clinton

Oct. 21 – at Davenport Central