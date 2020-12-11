Muskies can't hang on in opener, fall to Sabers

"I can't say enough about that kid," Central DeWitt head coach Chad Specht said. "I can't say enough about what we have for players. But for (Allison) to step up after we struggled offensively — we knew we were struggling, she knew she was struggling — but in the end, she was able to step up. Nobody works harder than her."

With 58.8 seconds to play, Muscatine (0-1, 0-1 MAC) inbounded the ball under its own hoop down one. The possession ended with senior Rylie Moss driving the lane and stumbling while drawing contact. No foul was called, resulting in a Muskie turnover, which led to two free throws from Meadows to put Central DeWitt (5-0, 2-0 MAC) up three at 36-33.

Moss would then make her way to the charity stripe, but only one of two dropped.

Veach missed her ensuing free throw, and Long raced down the floor for Muscatine and drew contact under the basket. This time a call would be made, sending Long to the line for two potentially game-tying free throws. Veach ended with 11 points.

Again, Muscatine converted only one. After Meadows canned two more free throws for the Sabers with 2.2 ticks left on the clock, a Moss heave from three-quarters court sailed wide.