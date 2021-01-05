Muskies falter in fourth, lose to Bett

The Muscatine girls basketball team took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter against Bettendorf Tuesday night, but let it slip away as the Muskies scored just two points in the final period.
Faith Furness sank a 3-pointer with a minute to go to give the Bulldogs a 33-32 lead and proceeded to go 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the closing minute to lead Bettendorf to a 37-32 road Mississippi Athletic Conference win for the Bulldogs in Muscatine.
The Bulldogs were down four with 2:10 left but finished off the comeback late.
“We’re not looking at the scoreboard,” Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. “It’s more about our defensive intensity and consistency. We had a sense of urgency tonight, and you could see that in the girls. We talk about the end of games in practice and trying to contain that, bottle that, and then showcase it during the games.”
Furness, a sophomore, tied for the game high with 12 points. Muscatine’s Zoey Long matched that mark.
“We respect (Zoey and Muscatine’s seniors) a lot,” Tritt said. “But at the end of the day, our effort and grit was the biggest thing.”
Muscatine (1-4, 1-3 MAC) had a chance to tie down three with 13 seconds left in the game.
The Muskies inbounded on their side of half court and looked to get the ball to Long, which they did, but the senior ended up getting trapped and giving the ball back to the Bulldogs on a called five-second violation.
“We were looking to set a double-high on-ball screen up top,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “If we didn’t have a look off that — which we didn’t think we would — we were going to peel our second screener off and loop around for a pitch. … We had some space, we just needed a little more of it and couldn’t afford to hesitate.
“I would have liked to see that be a little cleaner, but we had an opportunity. We’re still learning how to handle those moments efficiently.”
Bettendorf (3-0, 3-0 MAC) sophomore Hattie Aanestad was the only other player to reach double figures with 10.
Senior UNI commit Alicia Garcia, still working her way back from a knee injury that sidelined her all of last season, finished with eight, all coming in the third quarter.
The third was perhaps the best eight-minute span Garcia has played since she’s been back. She was 4-of-6 in the quarter and started the scoring with a drive straight down the lane that culminated in a fake pass to get the defender leaning before the finish.
Garcia finished the night 4-of-8 shooting and added three rebounds and two assists.
The Muskies started out slow and trailed 10-4 after the opening frame, but Long scored five in the blink of an eye to start the second.
Only eight players dressed for Muscatine coming back after the holiday break. The team lists 12 players on its roster.
That forced a few Muskie players to take on elevated roles for the game.
One such player was junior Grace Bode, who along with Long did the vast majority of the ball handling for MHS.
Bode performed well as caretaker of the Muscatine offense. Both teams’ defensive effort was stellar all night, but the Muskies — whose offense is very patient to begin with — were able to create throughout the game. They just didn’t get enough of them to fall, especially late.
Muscatine converted an easy bucket when senior Rylie Moss made a nice backdoor cut and scored off an Alicia Garcia assist to give the Muskies a one-point lead in the first half. Madi Petersen did the same when Long slipped an inbound pass to her underneath the hoop the next trip down for Muscatine.
However, Furness drained a long two for the Bulldogs in between Muskie hoops, leaving the score tied at 15 with 3:45 to play in the second. Bettendorf scored once more before the intermission and carry a 17-15 lead into the locker room.
“We knew it was going to be an all-hands on deck night,” Orvis said. “I feel thankful we gave ourselves a chance, there were just some things. We had some good shots in the second half and didn’t convert. This group needs a nice stretch of working together, that’s really what we’re missing.”
Bettendorf 37, Muscatine 32
Bettendorf (3-0, 3-0 MAC) -- Faith Furness 3-8 4-4 12, Hattie Aanestad 4-10 1-2 10, Lillie Petersen 1-1 2-2 4, Nevaeh Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Kate McAleer 1-3 2-2 4, Izzy Appel 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 12-29 9-10 37.
MUSCATINE (1-4, 1-3 MAC) -- Zoey Long 4-9 2-2 12, Madi Petersen 3-7 0-0 6, Grace Bode 1-3 0-1 2, Rylie Moss 2-3 0-0 4, Alicia Garcia 4-8 0-0 8, Mya Jansen 0-1 0-0 0, Sophia Thomas 0-1 0-0 0.
Bett;10;7;9;11;--;37
Mus;4;11;15;2;--;32
3-point goals -- Bett 4-11 (Furness 2-4, Aanestad 1-3, Appel 1-4); Mus 2-7 (Long 2-4, Petersen 0-1, Garcia 0-2). Rebounds -- Bett 18 (Morgan 4, L. Petersen 4); Mus 19 (M. Petersen 8, Bode 3, Garcia 3). Turnovers -- Bett 12; Mus 11. Fouled out -- Mus (Moss).