Muskies falter in fourth, lose to Bett

Only eight players dressed for Muscatine coming back after the holiday break. The team lists 12 players on its roster.

That forced a few Muskie players to take on elevated roles for the game.

One such player was junior Grace Bode, who along with Long did the vast majority of the ball handling for MHS.

Bode performed well as caretaker of the Muscatine offense. Both teams’ defensive effort was stellar all night, but the Muskies — whose offense is very patient to begin with — were able to create throughout the game. They just didn’t get enough of them to fall, especially late.

Muscatine converted an easy bucket when senior Rylie Moss made a nice backdoor cut and scored off an Alicia Garcia assist to give the Muskies a one-point lead in the first half. Madi Petersen did the same when Long slipped an inbound pass to her underneath the hoop the next trip down for Muscatine.

However, Furness drained a long two for the Bulldogs in between Muskie hoops, leaving the score tied at 15 with 3:45 to play in the second. Bettendorf scored once more before the intermission and carry a 17-15 lead into the locker room.